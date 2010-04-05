Reversion Core H1

ReversionCore H1 – USDCAD Mean Reversion Expert Advisor

ReversionCore H1 is a professional-grade trading algorithm that applies a robust mean reversion logic on the USDCAD pair using the H1 timeframe. It is engineered for long-term capital preservation with moderate growth, ideal for traders who prefer reliability over hype.

This EA identifies extreme price deviations using Bollinger Bands and confirms entries with RSI and EMA filters. Designed to operate once per day during key market hours, it avoids overtrading while capitalizing on statistically significant pullbacks.

All trades are executed with fixed position sizing (0.2 lots in the test) and without any use of martingale, grid systems, or risky averaging methods.

Key Statistics (Backtested 2015–2025 on Tick Data with 99.9% modeling quality)

• Net Profit: $3,084.30 (from $10,000 initial deposit)

• Profit Factor: 1.85

• Win Rate: 63.6% (Longs 65.4%, Shorts 60.2%)

• Max Drawdown: $303.68 (2.55%)

• Sharpe-like metrics: Expected payoff: $9.52

• Number of trades: 324

• Modeling quality: 99.9% (tick data) – no mismatches or errors

Strengths

• Very low drawdown with high capital efficiency

• Simple and transparent logic

• Proven statistical edge across 10+ years of market conditions

• One trade per day, during controlled hours (08:00–20:00 UTC+2)

• Performs equally well in both long and short setups

• Ideal for conservative traders and portfolio diversification

Requirements

• H1 chart of USDCAD

• ECN or low spread broker

• VPS recommended for uninterrupted execution

Pricing

• Lifetime license: $130

• Rental options: $30/month, $69/3mo, $99/6mo, $120/year

This EA is part of the KIAI Trading suite – focused on reliable, risk-controlled strategies with institutional-grade development standards.



