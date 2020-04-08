ShiftedPriceDensitySet mt4
- Indicatori
- Andriy Sydoruk
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
ShiftedPriceDensitySet – Advanced Price Density Level Analysis with Time Shifts
ShiftedPriceDensitySet is a powerful professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to visualize key price density levels across multiple time-shifted segments of historical data. It builds multiple instances of the embedded PriceDensity indicator with configurable depth and shift settings to reveal consistent price clusters that often act as support/resistance zones or areas of strong market interest.
This is an ideal tool for level-based traders, volume profile enthusiasts, and market structure analysts who want to identify recurring zones of high liquidity and institutional footprints in price history.
🔍 What Does It Do?
ShiftedPriceDensitySet automatically runs the PriceDensity indicator multiple times with different:
-
Time shifts (past offset in bars),
-
Analysis depths (look-back periods),
-
Level selections (top N most frequent price levels).
Each output set displays:
-
The most frequently traded price levels within a specific historical range,
-
Their frequency of occurrence,
-
Horizontal lines plotted directly on the main chart with custom color and width.
This allows you to:
-
Identify price zones where the market paused or reversed,
-
Track evolving liquidity zones over time,
-
Discover repeating clusters of market activity.
⚙️ How It Works
The indicator performs the following actions:
-
Initializes multiple handles for the PriceDensity indicator.
-
For each time shift:
-
It calculates a unique depth ( BaseDepth + DepthStep * i ),
-
Retrieves the most frequent price levels and their frequencies,
-
Draws non-extending horizontal lines from tStart to tEnd on the chart,
-
Lines are named using the Prefix and indexed for easy removal.
-
All graphical objects are automatically cleaned up upon removal.
🔧 Input Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|TopLevelsToShow
|Number of top density levels displayed per shift.
|NumberOfShifts
|Total sets of shifted historical segments to analyze.
|ShiftSpacing
|Time shift step (in bars) between sets.
|BaseDepth
|Initial depth of historical analysis (in bars).
|DepthStep
|Additional depth per each shifted segment.
|PriceStep
|Minimum price step used for density calculation.
|PriceSource
|Applied price source (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.).
|LevelColor
|Color of horizontal levels.
|LevelWidth
|Line thickness for plotted levels.
|Prefix
|Optional prefix for object names on the chart.
📌 Key Features
-
Dynamic multi-period analysis of price distribution.
-
Detects recurring market structure zones that are not visible on standard charts.
-
Customizable visualization: choose the number of levels, time shifts, depth granularity.
-
Minimal visual clutter: draws levels directly on the main chart without subwindows.
-
Instrument-agnostic: works with any trading symbol – FX, stocks, futures, crypto.
✅ Benefits for Traders
-
Easily spot support/resistance levels based on historical market behavior.
-
Identify price areas with recurring liquidity – even across different market phases.
-
Enhance your entry/exit precision using data-driven levels.
-
Works seamlessly with price action, volume profile, and order block strategies.
⚠️ Requirements
-
Requires the PriceDensity.ex5 indicator to be installed in the Indicators directory.
-
For best performance with many time shifts, use on a modern PC or VPS.
👨💻 About the Developer
Andrii Sydoruk is a senior MQL5 developer with over 15 years of experience in algorithmic trading, data visualization, and market structure analysis.
📨 Email: andriisydoruk@gmail.com
🔗 Official MQL5 Market Profile
📈 Upgrade your market analysis with ShiftedPriceDensitySet – trade with data-backed confidence!
Reveal where the market really traded — not just where price passed through.
🔑 SEO Keywords:
price density indicator , shifted price levels MT5 , support resistance clusters , price histogram , market structure zones , historical price levels , density map , liquidity zones , volume profile alternative , PriceDensity MT5 , custom support resistance tool