ShiftedPriceDensitySet mt4

ShiftedPriceDensitySet – Advanced Price Density Level Analysis with Time Shifts

ShiftedPriceDensitySet is a powerful professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to visualize key price density levels across multiple time-shifted segments of historical data. It builds multiple instances of the embedded PriceDensity indicator with configurable depth and shift settings to reveal consistent price clusters that often act as support/resistance zones or areas of strong market interest.

This is an ideal tool for level-based traders, volume profile enthusiasts, and market structure analysts who want to identify recurring zones of high liquidity and institutional footprints in price history.

🔍 What Does It Do?

ShiftedPriceDensitySet automatically runs the PriceDensity indicator multiple times with different:

Time shifts (past offset in bars),

Analysis depths (look-back periods),

Level selections (top N most frequent price levels).

Each output set displays:

The most frequently traded price levels within a specific historical range,

Their frequency of occurrence,

Horizontal lines plotted directly on the main chart with custom color and width.

This allows you to:

Identify price zones where the market paused or reversed ,

Track evolving liquidity zones over time,

Discover repeating clusters of market activity.

⚙️ How It Works

The indicator performs the following actions:

Initializes multiple handles for the PriceDensity indicator. For each time shift: It calculates a unique depth ( BaseDepth + DepthStep * i ),

Retrieves the most frequent price levels and their frequencies,

Draws non-extending horizontal lines from tStart to tEnd on the chart,

Lines are named using the Prefix and indexed for easy removal.

All graphical objects are automatically cleaned up upon removal.

🔧 Input Parameters

Parameter Description TopLevelsToShow Number of top density levels displayed per shift. NumberOfShifts Total sets of shifted historical segments to analyze. ShiftSpacing Time shift step (in bars) between sets. BaseDepth Initial depth of historical analysis (in bars). DepthStep Additional depth per each shifted segment. PriceStep Minimum price step used for density calculation. PriceSource Applied price source (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.). LevelColor Color of horizontal levels. LevelWidth Line thickness for plotted levels. Prefix Optional prefix for object names on the chart.

📌 Key Features

Dynamic multi-period analysis of price distribution.

Detects recurring market structure zones that are not visible on standard charts.

Customizable visualization : choose the number of levels, time shifts, depth granularity.

Minimal visual clutter : draws levels directly on the main chart without subwindows.

Instrument-agnostic: works with any trading symbol – FX, stocks, futures, crypto.

✅ Benefits for Traders

Easily spot support/resistance levels based on historical market behavior.

Identify price areas with recurring liquidity – even across different market phases.

Enhance your entry/exit precision using data-driven levels.

Works seamlessly with price action, volume profile, and order block strategies.

⚠️ Requirements

Requires the PriceDensity.ex5 indicator to be installed in the Indicators directory.

For best performance with many time shifts, use on a modern PC or VPS.

👨‍💻 About the Developer

Andrii Sydoruk is a senior MQL5 developer with over 15 years of experience in algorithmic trading, data visualization, and market structure analysis.

📨 Email: andriisydoruk@gmail.com

🔗 Official MQL5 Market Profile

📈 Upgrade your market analysis with ShiftedPriceDensitySet – trade with data-backed confidence!

Reveal where the market really traded — not just where price passed through.

