SCAFFLE SCALP EA : Advanced Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) in M15 Timeframe

Are You Ready to Automate Your Gold Trading with Algorithmic Strategy?

Introducing SCAFFLE SCALP EA, the modern Expert Advisor engineered specifically for the volatile and high-potential XAUUSD (Gold) market on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. By applied Scalping Strategies with 1:4 Reward and Risk, SCAFFLE SCALP EA leverage Gold market volatility get quick profit rather than bigger profit along with bigger risk. Built on the stability of the M15 timeframe, this EA utilizes a proprietary algorithmic strategy to deliver a dynamic, fully protected, and non-Martingale trading solution.

Forget risky, unsustainable strategies. SCAFFLE SCALP EA is your partner for disciplined, profit-focused automation.

With SCAFFLE SCALP EA, trades able to manage :

Risk-Conscious Automation: With a full Stop Loss on every trade and a strict No Martingale policy, you get the peace of mind that comes with professional risk management.

Built for Gold: XAUUSD requires a specialized approach. Our AI is fine-tuned to understand Gold's unique volatility, trend patterns, and high-volume movements.

Customizable for Your Style: Whether you are an aggressive growth trader or a conservative wealth manager, the choice of multiple TPSL and Trailing Stop configurations allows you to tailor the EA to your exact risk tolerance.

Key Features & Benefits

Feature

Benefit to the Trader

Utilizes a proprietary algorithmic strategy

Dynamic Optimization: Adapts Algorithmic Strategy adapts which giving you a competitive edge in Gold's ever-changing market conditions.

Full SL Protection

Maximum Security: Every single trade is protected by a mandatory Stop Loss, ensuring your capital is safe from catastrophic, unexpected market moves.

No Martingale / No Grid

Sustainable Growth: Trades with a clean, responsible risk model. Zero high-risk practices ensure your account equity is protected for the long term.

Multiple Entries Per Session

Multiple trading opportunities: Designed to capitalize on Gold's high liquidity, allowing the EA to find and execute multiple high-probability entries within a trading session.

Flexible Risk Management

Total Control: Choose between three powerful TPSL modes: Optimized TPSL (for aggressive growth), Protected TPSL (for conservative stability), or Manual Setting (for your custom risk profile).

Market Condition Filter

Smart Trading: Prevents the EA from opening trades when the Take Profit is outside of a specific calculated range, avoiding unfavorable setups and low-probability entries.

Platform / Pair / Timeframe MT5, XAUUSD (Gold), M15. A specialized tool designed for maximum performance on the most popular precious metal pair.

Inputs and Parameters