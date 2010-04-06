Manual Double Top Bottom Strategy Tool

🔰 Double Top & Bottom Strategy (Manual Trading Plan)

Description:

The Double Top & Bottom Strategy is a powerful trend-following manual trading system designed for precision entries during major market reversals. Built on classic price action principles, this strategy helps traders capitalize on high-probability setups with clearly defined rules.

✅ Key Features:

Trend Confirmation: Uses Daily and 4H charts to identify dominant market direction.

Entry Signal: Enter after rejection of the second leg and breakout of key support or resistance on the 15-minute chart .

Risk Control: Fixed Stop Loss of 40 pips below the second leg.

Take Profit Targets: TP1: Halfway between entry and neckline TP2: Neckline or 300–400 pips (based on momentum)

Works best during London & New York sessions

🧠 Strategy Type:

Manual (for disciplined traders)

Focused on GBPUSD, EURUSD, XAUUSD (Gold) , and German 40 (DE40)

Allows multiple open positions

Clear exit logic and trade management rules included

📦 What You Get:

Printable PDF guide with full rules

Chart examples

Risk management recommendations

Strategy checklist for trade execution

💡 Ideal For:

Intermediate to experienced traders

Traders who want a structured, trend-following system

Anyone looking for consistency and discipline in their trading approach

🔗 Support available

💬 For mentorship or signal access, follow me on Buy Me a Coffee