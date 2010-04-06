Manual Double Top Bottom Strategy Tool
- Utilitaires
- Thatayaone Mmopelwa
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
🔰 Double Top & Bottom Strategy (Manual Trading Plan)
Description:
The Double Top & Bottom Strategy is a powerful trend-following manual trading system designed for precision entries during major market reversals. Built on classic price action principles, this strategy helps traders capitalize on high-probability setups with clearly defined rules.
✅ Key Features:
-
Trend Confirmation: Uses Daily and 4H charts to identify dominant market direction.
-
Entry Signal: Enter after rejection of the second leg and breakout of key support or resistance on the 15-minute chart.
-
Risk Control: Fixed Stop Loss of 40 pips below the second leg.
-
Take Profit Targets:
-
TP1: Halfway between entry and neckline
-
TP2: Neckline or 300–400 pips (based on momentum)
-
-
Works best during London & New York sessions
🧠 Strategy Type:
-
Manual (for disciplined traders)
-
Focused on GBPUSD, EURUSD, XAUUSD (Gold), and German 40 (DE40)
-
Allows multiple open positions
-
Clear exit logic and trade management rules included
📦 What You Get:
-
Printable PDF guide with full rules
-
Chart examples
-
Risk management recommendations
-
Strategy checklist for trade execution
💡 Ideal For:
-
Intermediate to experienced traders
-
Traders who want a structured, trend-following system
-
Anyone looking for consistency and discipline in their trading approach
🔗 Support available
💬 For mentorship or signal access, follow me on Buy Me a Coffee