Manual Double Top Bottom Strategy Tool

🔰 Double Top & Bottom Strategy (Manual Trading Plan)

Description:
The Double Top & Bottom Strategy is a powerful trend-following manual trading system designed for precision entries during major market reversals. Built on classic price action principles, this strategy helps traders capitalize on high-probability setups with clearly defined rules.

✅ Key Features:

  • Trend Confirmation: Uses Daily and 4H charts to identify dominant market direction.

  • Entry Signal: Enter after rejection of the second leg and breakout of key support or resistance on the 15-minute chart.

  • Risk Control: Fixed Stop Loss of 40 pips below the second leg.

  • Take Profit Targets:

    • TP1: Halfway between entry and neckline

    • TP2: Neckline or 300–400 pips (based on momentum)

  • Works best during London & New York sessions

🧠 Strategy Type:

  • Manual (for disciplined traders)

  • Focused on GBPUSD, EURUSD, XAUUSD (Gold), and German 40 (DE40)

  • Allows multiple open positions

  • Clear exit logic and trade management rules included

📦 What You Get:

  • Printable PDF guide with full rules

  • Chart examples

  • Risk management recommendations

  • Strategy checklist for trade execution

💡 Ideal For:

  • Intermediate to experienced traders

  • Traders who want a structured, trend-following system

  • Anyone looking for consistency and discipline in their trading approach

🔗 Support available
💬 For mentorship or signal access, follow me on Buy Me a Coffee


