The Fibo 100 per

Automated Trading System – Gold (XAUUSD), 2 Decimal Points

This is an automated trading system designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD), with a fixed precision of 2 decimal points.

🔹 Trade Logic (Trend-Based Entry)
 • The system detects market trends (uptrend or downtrend).
 • When a retracement or pullback occurs, it waits for price to reach the 78.6 Fibonacci level.
 • Upon reaching and respecting the 78.6 level, the system enters a trade in the direction of the trend.
 • Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) are set clearly for every trade.
 • There is no martingale or position averaging involved.
 • The system does not enter again unless new valid conditions are met.
