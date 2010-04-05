The Fibo 100 per
Automated Trading System – Gold (XAUUSD), 2 Decimal Points
This is an automated trading system designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD), with a fixed precision of 2 decimal points.
🔹 Trade Logic (Trend-Based Entry)
• The system detects market trends (uptrend or downtrend).
• When a retracement or pullback occurs, it waits for price to reach the 78.6 Fibonacci level.
• Upon reaching and respecting the 78.6 level, the system enters a trade in the direction of the trend.
• Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) are set clearly for every trade.
• There is no martingale or position averaging involved.
• The system does not enter again unless new valid conditions are met.