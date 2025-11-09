Signal RSI Gold PRO

Signal RSI is a highly effective and proven trading system designed to capture profits during strong market movements. It has earned excellent feedback from traders in Thailand and China, and is now available on MQL5 Market to reach global users.





With over 500 active users, the system has shown consistent profitability — achieving portfolio growth of over 600% in performance tests. In one of the verified trading accounts, starting with only $500 of capital, the system generated approximately $800 profit within a single month.





The EA operates automatically in both BUY and SELL directions, with stronger results typically seen on BUY trades. It focuses on key RSI break levels and manages trades with built-in Take Profit and Stop Loss targets for disciplined risk control:

• Take Profit (TP): 2000 points

• Stop Loss (SL): 1000 points





Signal RSI is ideal for traders who seek a simple, automated, and consistently profitable system that performs best in volatile market conditions.