Volume and Pips Change HeatMap

HeatMap – Volume & Pips Change Analyzer for MT5

The HeatMap indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful and interactive tool designed to help traders identify the most active and volatile trading hours across the last 14 days.

By default, the indicator starts as a simple floating button labeled "HeatMap" in the top corner of your chart.
With just one click, it opens a compact, easy-to-read panel showing historical market behavior in a 24-hour x 14-day grid layout.

What it shows:

  • Hourly Data: Each column represents 1 hour of the day (00-23).

  • Daily View: Each row represents 1 day (going back 14 days, starting from yesterday – excluding the current day).

  • Color-coded Heat Zones: Visually highlights periods of high/low volume or big/small price changes.

Built-in Display Modes:

The panel lets you toggle between two views at any time:

  • 📊 Volume HeatMap
    Shows market activity intensity for each hour.

  • 📈 Pips Change HeatMap
    Displays hourly price movement strength.

This allows you to quickly spot which hours historically delivered the most action, helping you optimize your trading sessions.

Features:

  • No input parameters – just plug-and-play.

  • Floating Button Access: Keeps your chart clean until you need the data.

  • One-Click View Switch: Instantly toggle between Volume and Pips Change.

  • Historical Focus: Uses data from yesterday back 14 days, so you can compare previous sessions without current-day noise.

Perfect for intraday traders, scalpers, and anyone looking to time the most active trading windows!


