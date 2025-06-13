Trading Dashboard MT4 is a lightweight and powerful control panel for MetaTrader 4. It allows traders to manage all trades directly from the chart — no extra windows, no delays. With one click, you can open or close positions, secure profits, adjust Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, or perform partial closes. Designed for speed, simplicity, and full control, this panel is the perfect tool for both beginners and professional traders.

⏱️ Real-Time Info – Spread, total long/short lots, and local time updated every second.

🔒 SL/TP Quick Edit – Apply new Stop-Loss and Take-Profit to all open trades at once.

⚖️ Break-Even Function – Move SL to entry price after reaching your defined pip profit.

⚙️ Input Parameters

Panel Position: LabelCorner , PanelX , PanelY

Button & Font Size: fully adjustable

Partial Close %: customizable (default 50%)

Break-Even Threshold: set profit trigger in pips

📥 Installation

Copy TradingDashboard.ex4 into MQL4/Experts folder. Restart MetaTrader 4 or refresh Navigator → Expert Advisors. Drag Trading Dashboard MT4 onto your chart. Start trading with one-click speed and control.

(⚠️ Note: This product is for MT4 only. For MT5 version, please contact support.)





💡 Tip: Trading Dashboard MT4 does not open trades automatically. Use it together with your own strategy to maximize control and efficiency.



