FaithFlow EA Halal Trend Bot
- Experts
- Jon Pierre Peltier
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Why Ethical EA is Different — and Why It Matters
Built for results. Designed with faith. Powered by integrity.
Ethical EA (v4) is the world’s first performance-driven Expert Advisor that aligns with Islamic values. It actively prioritizes smart entries using engulfing candlestick patterns, MACD momentum strength, and trend confirmations via the 300 SMA.
✅ No Riba. No speculation. No reckless entries.
✅ Backtested on GBP/USD with live performance insight.
✅ Scans markets only during halal trading hours (excluding Friday and overnight volatility).
✅ Targets high-probability setups using price action and indicator synergy.
But here’s what truly sets it apart:
20% of every profit from this EA goes directly to a faith charity.
So every trade isn’t just building your balance
Ideal for:
-
Traders seeking Ethical / Shariah-compliant automation
-
Ethical investors
-
Religious and ethically minded individuals
Includes:
✔️ Fully unlocked MQ4 file
✔️ Tested on GBP/USD (Daily/H4)
✔️ Lifetime updates
✔️ Transparent strategy logic