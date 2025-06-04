Phoenix Dual Engine

5


Brief Description Advanced dual-strategy Expert Advisor combining grid trading and position management techniques with comprehensive risk management across major currency pairs.

Trading Strategy Phoenix Dual Engine is an automated trading system that operates two independent trading engines simultaneously - one for Buy positions and one for Sell positions. This approach allows the EA to execute trades in both market directions while implementing risk control measures.

Core Strategy: The EA employs a grid trading methodology with position management capabilities. When the market moves against an initial position, the grid engine can open additional positions at predetermined intervals to adjust the average entry price. When the market moves favorably, the position management engine may add positions based on predefined criteria.

Key Features:

  • Dual Independent Engines: Separate Buy and Sell strategies operating simultaneously
  • Grid Trading System: Automatic position management with customizable grid spacing (20-100+ pips)
  • Position Scaling: Configurable position sizing during market moves
  • Multi-Layer Risk Management: Individual position protection plus global risk system
  • Dynamic Monitoring: Real-time margin monitoring and protection protocols
  • Inter-Engine Communication: Engines share data to adjust lot sizing based on opposite direction positions

Compatible Markets: Phoenix Dual Engine functions on major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, etc.) and supports:

  • Primary Timeframes: H1, H4, D1
  • Tested Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD for standard operation
  • Special Considerations: Additional safety protocols for high-volatility symbols like Gold (XAUUSD)

Risk Management: The EA includes risk management features such as:

  • Configurable lot sizes with automatic margin validation
  • Maximum drawdown limits (default 20%)
  • Global position closure settings
  • Trailing stop functionality
  • Emergency shutdown protocols for extreme market conditions

User Interface: Phoenix Dual Engine includes a dashboard displaying real-time system metrics, allowing traders to monitor and control system parameters.

Important Notice: All trading involves risk. Past performance does not indicate future results. This EA is a trading tool and does not guarantee trading outcomes.


Avis 1
Angel Larroca
687
Angel Larroca 2025.09.15 12:14 
 

Impressive work by the developer, a very versatile and functional EA. I am very grateful to Jonathan for his great effort and for making it available to us for free.

