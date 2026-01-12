SmartFlow Scanner

Helios SmartFlow Scanner - Professional Multi-Symbol Trading System

The Helios SmartFlow Scanner is a comprehensive trading solution that monitors up to 12 currency pairs and indices simultaneously, detecting high-probability setups using the proven CRT (Consolidation, Retest, Trend) pattern methodology combined with advanced correlation analysis.

Core Trading Methodology

The system identifies accumulation zones where price consolidates, detects manipulation phases when price breaks key levels, and captures distribution opportunities when price returns to the range for optimal entries. Each signal is validated through multiple timeframe trend analysis using a higher timeframe moving average filter to ensure trades align with the dominant market direction.

Advanced Correlation Confluence System

The scanner employs a dual-layer correlation engine that analyzes both historical relationships over 200 bars and dynamic correlations across 50 recent bars. This weighted correlation matrix identifies when multiple instruments confirm the same directional bias, adding conviction to trading signals. Each setup receives a correlation score that reflects how well other markets support the trade direction.

Intelligent Stop Loss and Take Profit Calculation

Stop losses are calculated using the GoldRush ATR-based method, which adapts to current market volatility while maintaining a minimum buffer zone for protection. Take profit levels use a weighted algorithm that combines ATR projections, pattern range measurements, and key support and resistance levels to optimize reward potential while maintaining realistic targets.

Candlestick Pattern Recognition

The system identifies ten classic reversal patterns including hammers, shooting stars, engulfing patterns, morning and evening stars, harami formations, piercing lines, and dark cloud covers. When patterns align with CRT setups and correlation confluence, signal scores are enhanced and risk-reward ratios are adjusted favorably.

Dual Trading Modes

Manual mode presents verified signals on an interactive dashboard where traders can review complete trade details including entry price, GoldRush stop loss, weighted take profit, risk-reward ratio, signal score, and correlation rating before executing trades with a single click. Auto mode enables hands-free trading with individual symbol control, allowing traders to enable automated execution on selected instruments while keeping others in manual mode.

Comprehensive Signal Management

The system prevents overtrading through intelligent cooldown periods after stopped trades, limits active signals per symbol, and maintains a closed trade history to avoid reopening recently closed positions. Signals persist across terminal restarts and can be configured to remain active until target or stop is hit rather than expiring after a set time period.

Symbol Advisor Panel

A detailed analysis panel provides in-depth information for each monitored symbol including current CRT stage, HTF trend direction and strength, momentum scores, volatility ratings, detected candlestick patterns, correlation relationships with other instruments, session analysis, and actionable trading recommendations based on current market conditions.

Real-Time Performance Tracking

The dashboard displays live profit and loss in pips for active signals, tracks overall system performance with success rate statistics, monitors correlation system status, and provides complete transparency into all trading decisions and calculations.

Flexible Configuration

Traders can customize CRT pattern parameters including minimum consolidation bars, range size requirements, breakout thresholds, and pullback ratios. The correlation system allows adjustment of historical versus dynamic weighting, minimum correlation thresholds, and momentum detection sensitivity. Individual lot sizes can be set per symbol with on-dashboard editing capabilities.

Risk Management Features

The system enforces spread tolerance checks, validates risk-reward ratios before signal generation, displays clear warnings when stops exceed targets, and implements configurable slippage protection. Trade management includes optional breakeven and partial profit stop adjustments for running positions.

Broker Compatibility

Advanced symbol detection automatically identifies broker-specific naming conventions including suffixes, prefixes, and alternative instrument names for forex pairs, gold, and major indices across different trading platforms.

Professional Dashboard Interface

The scalable interface adapts to any screen resolution while maintaining clarity and readability. Color-coded signal strength indicators provide instant visual feedback. Real-time updates show current market prices and signal status. Interactive buttons enable quick trade execution and auto-trading toggles without requiring separate settings panels.

The Helios SmartFlow Scanner combines institutional-grade pattern recognition with retail trader accessibility, delivering a complete trading system that identifies opportunities, validates setups through correlation confluence, calculates optimal trade levels, and provides both manual control and automated execution capabilities across multiple markets simultaneously.


