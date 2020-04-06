Scalping StrikeX

Mascalper EA Pro is an automated trading system (Expert Advisor) designed to execute high-frequency trades with precision, based on market scalping strategies. It helps traders take advantage of small price movements in the forex market with minimal manual intervention.

✅ Key Features

  • Fully Automated Trading: Executes trades automatically based on pre-set conditions, saving you time and effort.

  • Scalping Strategy: Focuses on quick, small profits by entering and exiting positions rapidly.

  • Built-in Risk Management: Includes Stop Loss and Take Profit settings to manage exposure.

  • Customizable Inputs: Adjust parameters such as trade volume, risk levels, and trading hours.

  • Optimized for Fast Execution: Designed to operate efficiently on low-latency trading environments.

  • Trend & Momentum Detection: Uses technical indicators to determine entry and exit points.

  • News Filter (if included): Avoids trading during high-impact news events (if coded).

🛠 Input Parameters

Below is a list of configurable inputs you can set when running Mascalper EA Pro:

Parameter Description
LotSize Sets the fixed lot size for each trade.
RiskPercent Enables dynamic lot sizing based on account risk percentage.
MaxSpread Maximum allowed spread to open trades.
StopLoss Sets the stop loss in points.
TakeProfit Sets the take profit in points.
Slippage Maximum price slippage allowed during execution.
TradeStartHour Hour to begin trading.
TradeEndHour Hour to stop trading.
MagicNumber Unique ID to distinguish EA trades from others.

🏆 Advantages

  • Efficient and Fast: Ideal for traders who prefer short-term profits.

  • Hands-Free Trading: Let the algorithm handle market analysis and execution.

  • Highly Configurable: Tailor settings to match your risk appetite and trading goals.

  • Consistent Performance: Optimized entry/exit logic enhances trade consistency.


