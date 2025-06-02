Xauusd Supreme Scalper Expert Advisor

Overview
Supreme Scalper EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that automates a gold-scalping strategy on the 5-minute chart. It combines multiple technical filters—trend confirmation, momentum checks, volume validation, higher-timeframe alignment—and a capital-protection mechanism with configurable risk profiles and daily equity limits. All entries, exits, stop-loss adjustments (break-even and trailing), and spread checks are handled automatically.

Features

  • Risk profiles
    Off, Low, Moderate, High and an Automatic profile that adapts ATR, EMA lengths, RSI thresholds, volume multipliers and Supertrend factors in real time

  • Protect Capital
    Daily equity-based caps pause trading when drawdown or profit thresholds are reached

  • Break-even & trailing stops
    Moves stop-loss to break-even after a set profit and then trails it once a second profit level is met

  • Trend filter
    Optional H1 EMA crossover requirement for long/short entries

  • Spread filter
    Blocks new orders when the spread exceeds your specified maximum

  • Heikin-Ashi option
    Use HA candles instead of raw price for smoother signal generation

  • Volume spike filter
    Requires a surge in volume before executing new trades

  • RSI divergence & pullbacks
    Detects hidden divergences and pullback setups when enabled

  • Fusion filter
    Confirms M5 signals with EMA alignment on M15 and H1 timeframes

  • Position sizing & limits
    Set maximum open positions, daily trade limits and lot sizes per profile

  • Automated management
    Three take-profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3) and ATR-based stop-loss, all adjusted dynamically by profile

Recommended Conditions

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Account type: ECN or other low-spread account

  • Minimum deposit: USD 1 000

  • Leverage: up to 1:500

  • Activations per purchase: 5

How to Use

  1. Attach Supreme Scalper EA to an XAUUSD M5 chart.

  2. Choose a risk profile or set to Off for manual filter control.

  3. Adjust filters, stop-loss, take-profit and capital-protection inputs.

  4. Allow the EA to manage entries, exits, stop-loss moves, break-even, trailing and equity limits automatically.


IMPORTANT

After purchase, please send me a private message for your installation guide and recommended settings template.


Disclaimer
This EA is provided for analytical purposes only. Backtest results do not guarantee future live-trading performance.


