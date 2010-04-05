TanglyZen

1. This strategy mainly catch the trend or wave, which is applicable to the MT4 platform gold, the period M15, M30;

2. No grid, no lock-up, strict stop loss;

3. There are two modes of opening an order, (1)  fixed lots,  (2)  free margin ratio;

4. Stop loss, automatically set the stop loss point through the band structure (you can set the maximum stop loss point by yourself);

5. Target, automatically set the target point through the band structure (you can set the minimum and maximum take profit points);

6. Moving Take Profit, you can choose one of five modes:

(1) Fixed mode: You can set the profit to reach a fixed point and take profit

(2) Profit/loss ratio mode: Take profit if the profit points reach the multiple of the stop loss points of the current position

(3) Chandelier mode: retracement from the highest point after making a profit a certain ATR multiple

(4) Slope mode: the price reverse retracement exceeds (X standard deviation of the mean of the slope deviation of the linear regression)

(5) Dynamic mode: Based on the profit and loss ratio of the initial order, when the remaining target after the price profit is reduced, the stop loss is dynamically adjusted, and the granularity determines the frequency of adjustment.


