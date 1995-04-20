Caculate Linegress Slope
- Indicatori
- Zhao Ming Liu
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
This index is used to calculate the linear regression slope of the K line in a period of time. The algorithm adopts the least square method.
1. Suitable for each cycle chart.
2. Can be used to calculate opening price, closing price, high price, low price, middle price.
3. Specify the start time and end time in the parameters.
Note that the start time and end time cannot be weekends, select the calculated price, pay attention to capital letters.