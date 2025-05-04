MarketDevil Pro

A special offer is in effect at the start of sales:
first 10 copies — $230,
next 20 copies — $500. 
MarketDevil Pro is a unique trading advisor for MT5, built on the basis of 7 different classic trading strategies.
The advisor was created without the use of artificial intelligence, only on the basis of time-tested technical analysis tools. Its main feature is the transparency of logic, simple settings and versatility for any trader.
Attention slow testing of the adviser due to a complex algorithm 7 different trading strategies Write to me after purchase to get VIP settings
Monitoring is available here  -  myfxbook.com/members/EAQuantumLab/ea-new-player/11645021
Live - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2286450?source=Site+Profile+Seller 
Key features of MarketDevil Pro
7 built-in trading strategies
The advisor combines a portfolio of strategies that work in different market conditions:
  • trend,
  • counter-trend,
  • scalping,
  • swing.
Thanks to this, MarketDevil Pro can work stably in different market phases.
  • Signal confirmation
  • A strict filter is used to open a deal:
  • at least 2 strategies must give a signal in one direction before the advisor enters.
  • This significantly reduces the number of false entries and increases the accuracy of trading.
Multi-timeframe analysis
The advisor analyzes the market simultaneously on all available timeframes, which allows you to take into account global and local movements, avoid conflicting signals and find the most reliable entry points.
Transparency and simplicity
Only classic analysis tools (oscillators, trend indicators, patterns).
The settings are understandable even for novice traders.
Versatility
EA New Player is suitable for:
  • trading on currency pairs,
  • metals,
  • indices,
  • cryptocurrencies.
    EA New Player is a reliable and transparent tool created for those who want to get stable results with the help of proven strategies and clear trading tools.

    The adviser combines simplicity, flexibility and the power of a portfolio approach.

    - EA SETUP:

    Symbol XAUUSD / EURUSD /GBPUSD / AUDUSD /USDCAD / DE40 / BTCUSD 
    Timeframe H1
    Test From 2020
    Settings Write to me after purchase to get VIP settings
    Brokers Any
    Minimum Deposit $500 /0.01 lot
    Recommend Deposit $1000 /0.01 lot 
    Feature
    • High accuracy thanks to the signal confirmation system.
    • Minimization of risks due to multi-timeframe analysis.
    • Transparent algorithms - understandable to any trader.
    • Suitable for both beginners and professionals.
    • Does not require complex optimization - ready to work "out of the box".
    Warning:
  • If anyone contacts you and says I'm trying to sell you something, they are a scammer. Block them and report them as spam.
  • If you buy this EA anywhere other than my profile MQL5, it is a fake version that will not work as the real thing and you will never receive updates or support.

