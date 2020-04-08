A special offer is in effect at the start of sales: first 10 copies — $230, next 20 copies — $500.

MarketDevil Pro is a unique trading advisor for MT5, built on the basis of 7 different classic trading strategies.

The advisor was created without the use of artificial intelligence, only on the basis of time-tested technical analysis tools. Its main feature is the transparency of logic, simple settings and versatility for any trader.

Attention slow testing of the adviser due to a complex algorithm 7 different trading strategies Write to me after purchase to get VIP settings

Monitoring is available here - myfxbook.com/members/EAQuantumLab/ea-new-player/11645021

Live - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2286450?source=Site+Profile+Seller Monitoring is available here -

Key features of MarketDevil Pro

7 built-in trading strategies

The advisor combines a portfolio of strategies that work in different market conditions:

trend,

counter-trend,

scalping,

swing.

Thanks to this, MarketDevil Pro can work stably in different market phases.

Signal confirmation

A strict filter is used to open a deal:

at least 2 strategies must give a signal in one direction before the advisor enters.

This significantly reduces the number of false entries and increases the accuracy of trading.

Multi-timeframe analysis

The advisor analyzes the market simultaneously on all available timeframes, which allows you to take into account global and local movements, avoid conflicting signals and find the most reliable entry points.

Transparency and simplicity

Only classic analysis tools (oscillators, trend indicators, patterns).

The settings are understandable even for novice traders.

Versatility

EA New Player is suitable for:

trading on currency pairs,

metals,

indices,

cryptocurrencies.

EA New Player is a reliable and transparent tool created for those who want to get stable results with the help of proven strategies and clear trading tools.