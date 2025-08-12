SwingPulse
- Experts
- Andrii Voliuvach
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
The SwingPulse Advisor is designed for swing trading of currency pairs. A combination of basic properties of market instruments is used as entry points. Simple logic and a minimum of settings make this trading robot effective on many currency pairs.
There are essentially only three main settings:
- Risk (%) - the percentage of risk from the deposit per transaction.
- Min Stop Loss (pp.) and Max Stop Loss (pp.) - a limiter on the size of stop-losses (so that trades are not stopped soon after opening due to its small size, and also so that they do not receive too huge losses, which negatively affects the balance on the account).
The next group of settings improves the outcome of deals and overall trading statistics:
- Take Profit type - options for closing profitable trades.
- Take Profit step - setting for the Take Profit type value.
- Additional Filter - additional filtering of entry points using different indicators.
- Use Trailing Stop - use or not use a trailing stop (the parameter only limits the loss and does not move the price beyond the entry point, all take profits are closed exclusively according to the Take Profit settings).
- Trade on Friday night - allow or prohibit entering on Friday night due to the risk of a gap on Monday when the market opens. Trading on some currency pairs, according to statistics, does not suffer from such entries, while on others - vice versa.
All tests of the trading advisor were carried out in the MT5 strategy tester of the broker Gerchik & Co Limited. For another broker, it may be necessary to re-optimize the parameters for better results.
Recommended parameters:
GBPUSD: H1
- Risk (%): 2.0
- Min Stop Loss (pp.): 240
- Max Stop Loss (pp.): 520
- Take Profit type: SAR
- Take Profit step: 0.005
- Additional Filter: AO
- Use Trailing Stop: false
- Trade on Friday night: true
EURUSD: H2
- Risk (%): 3.0
- Min Stop Loss (pp.): 475
- Max Stop Loss (pp.): 625
- Take Profit type: SAR
- Take Profit step: 0.02
- Additional Filter: None
- Use Trailing Stop: false
- Trade on Friday night: false
USDJPY: H1
- Risk (%): 3.0
- Min Stop Loss (pp.): 260
- Max Stop Loss (pp.): 320
- Take Profit type: SAR
- Take Profit step: 0.02
- Additional Filter: MACD
- Use Trailing Stop: false
- Trade on Friday night: true
AUDUSD: H1
- Risk (%): 1.5
- Min Stop Loss (pp.): 225
- Max Stop Loss (pp.): 550
- Take Profit type: SAR
- Take Profit step: 0.005
- Additional Filter: RVI
- Use Trailing Stop: false
- Trade on Friday night: false
NZDUSD: H2
- Risk (%): 2.5
- Min Stop Loss (pp.): 300
- Max Stop Loss (pp.): 725
- Take Profit type: SAR
- Take Profit step: 0.005
- Additional Filter: Momentum
- Use Trailing Stop: true
- Trade on Friday night: true