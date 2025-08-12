The SwingPulse Advisor is designed for swing trading of currency pairs. A combination of basic properties of market instruments is used as entry points. Simple logic and a minimum of settings make this trading robot effective on many currency pairs.





There are essentially only three main settings:





Risk (%) - the percentage of risk from the deposit per transaction.

- the percentage of risk from the deposit per transaction. Min Stop Loss (pp.) and Max Stop Loss (pp.) - a limiter on the size of stop-losses (so that trades are not stopped soon after opening due to its small size, and also so that they do not receive too huge losses, which negatively affects the balance on the account).



The next group of settings improves the outcome of deals and overall trading statistics:

Take Profit type - options for closing profitable trades.

- options for closing profitable trades. Take Profit step - setting for the Take Profit type value.

- setting for the Take Profit type value. Additional Filter - additional filtering of entry points using different indicators.

- additional filtering of entry points using different indicators. Use Trailing Stop - use or not use a trailing stop (the parameter only limits the loss and does not move the price beyond the entry point, all take profits are closed exclusively according to the Take Profit settings).

- use or not use a trailing stop (the parameter only limits the loss and does not move the price beyond the entry point, all take profits are closed exclusively according to the Take Profit settings). Trade on Friday night - allow or prohibit entering on Friday night due to the risk of a gap on Monday when the market opens. Trading on some currency pairs, according to statistics, does not suffer from such entries, while on others - vice versa.





All tests of the trading advisor were carried out in the MT5 strategy tester of the broker Gerchik & Co Limited. For another broker, it may be necessary to re-optimize the parameters for better results.





Recommended parameters:



GBPUSD: H1

Risk (%): 2.0

Min Stop Loss (pp.): 240

Max Stop Loss (pp.): 520

Take Profit type: SAR

Take Profit step: 0.005

Additional Filter: AO

Use Trailing Stop: false

Trade on Friday night: true





EURUSD: H2

Risk (%): 3.0

Min Stop Loss (pp.): 475

Max Stop Loss (pp.): 625

Take Profit type: SAR

Take Profit step: 0.02

Additional Filter: None

Use Trailing Stop: false

Trade on Friday night: false





USDJPY: H1

Risk (%): 3.0

Min Stop Loss (pp.): 260

Max Stop Loss (pp.): 320

Take Profit type: SAR

Take Profit step: 0.02

Additional Filter: MACD

Use Trailing Stop: false

Trade on Friday night: true





AUDUSD: H1

Risk (%): 1.5

Min Stop Loss (pp.): 225

Max Stop Loss (pp.): 550

Take Profit type: SAR

Take Profit step: 0.005

Additional Filter: RVI

Use Trailing Stop: false

Trade on Friday night: false





NZDUSD: H2

Risk (%): 2.5

Min Stop Loss (pp.): 300

Max Stop Loss (pp.): 725

Take Profit type: SAR

Take Profit step: 0.005

Additional Filter: Momentum

Use Trailing Stop: true

Trade on Friday night: true



