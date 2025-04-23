MT4 Syntrix Trader

Syntrix Trader MT4 – Smart Hybrid Grid EA for Adaptive Trading

Syntrix Trader is a powerful and flexible Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want precision entries and intelligent recovery. It combines multiple technical strategies with a smart grid engine to help identify trading opportunities and manage positions — all in one modular system.


Key Features


Modular Strategy Logic
Choose from 5 powerful technical indicators:

  • EMA (Exponential Moving Average)

  • ADX (Average Directional Index)

  • RSI (Relative Strength Index)

  • MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)

  • Volume Strategy

Enable or disable any of these conditions to match your preferred trading style. All strategies work simultaneously and dynamically.

Smart Grid Recovery System
If the market moves against the initial trade, Syntrix Trader activates a grid system that attempts to recover positions and target profit, rather than relying on single-entry trades.

Overall Take Profit System
All open grid positions are closed once the total profit reaches a level above breakeven, aiming for overall profit above breakeven when managing grid positions.

Spread-Aware Calculations
Take profit levels are adjusted with spread factored in for realistic execution and accurate breakeven logic.

Fully Automated & Customizable
With intuitive settings and dynamic control over entry logic, Syntrix Trader gives you the freedom to adapt it to different market conditions and strategy profiles.

Recommendations:

  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum deposit : $1000
  • Leverage - at least 1:100
  • Account type: Hedge
  • Lot multiplier factor: 1.5


Who Is It For?

  • Traders who want control over their entry logic

  • Those looking for an adaptive grid system with smart exits

Feel free to contact me privately after purchase or when testing the free demo. I’ll gladly explain how it works until the documentation is finalized.

Disclaimer: Trading in financial markets involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits. The author is not responsible for any financial losses incurred while using this software. Use it at your own risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


