MT5 Syntrix Trader
- Experts
- George Liviu Geambasu
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 13 aprile 2025
- Attivazioni: 20
Syntrix Trader – Smart Hybrid Grid EA for Adaptive Trading
Documentation link: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761818
Key Features
Modular Strategy Logic
Choose from 5 powerful technical indicators:
-
EMA (Exponential Moving Average)
-
ADX (Average Directional Index)
-
RSI (Relative Strength Index)
-
MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)
-
Volume Strategy
Enable or disable any of these conditions to match your preferred trading style. All strategies work simultaneously and dynamically.
Smart Grid Recovery System
If the market moves against the initial trade, Syntrix Trader activates a grid system that attempts to recover positions and target profit, rather than relying on single-entry trades.
Overall Take Profit System
All open grid positions are closed once the total profit reaches a level above breakeven, aiming for overall profit above breakeven when managing grid positions.
Spread-Aware Calculations
Take profit levels are adjusted with spread factored in for realistic execution and accurate breakeven logic.
Fully Automated & Customizable
With intuitive settings and dynamic control over entry logic, Syntrix Trader gives you the freedom to adapt it to different market conditions and strategy profiles.
Recommendations:
- Timeframe: H1
- Minimum deposit : $1000
- Leverage - at least 1:100
- Account type: Hedge
- Lot multiplier factor: 1.5
Who Is It For?
-
Traders who want control over their entry logic
-
Those looking for an adaptive grid system with smart exits