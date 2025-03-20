Trend Follower 2

This trend-following indicator with upper and lower bands is a powerful tool for identifying market momentum and generating trade signals.

This indicator consists of three lines: the upper band, lower band, and middle line. A buy signal is triggered when the price closes above the upper band, indicating strong bullish momentum and a potential continuation of the uptrend. Conversely, a sell signal is generated when the price closes below the lower band, signaling bearish strength and a likely downtrend.

The middle line acts as a dynamic support or resistance level, providing opportunities for retests and re-entries into the trend. If the price pulls back to the middle line and holds, traders may look for confirmation to enter or add to their positions.

This indicator helps traders stay on the right side of the trend while allowing for strategic entries and exits based on market volatility.