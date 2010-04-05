Contra Trend Ea
- Experts
- Sahur Husen
- Versione: 1.7
CONTRA TREND EA – RSI & Trend-Based Expert Advisor
Description:
CONTRA TREND EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on market reversals by leveraging Relative Strength Index (RSI) and trend analysis. This EA identifies overbought and oversold conditions to execute high-probability trades, ensuring optimal entry points in trending markets.
Key Features:
✅ RSI-Based Entry: Detects extreme RSI levels to enter counter-trend positions.
✅ Trend Confirmation: Uses trend indicators to filter trades for improved accuracy.
✅ Customizable Parameters: Allows users to adjust RSI levels, trade direction, lot size, and risk management settings.
✅ Stop Loss & Take Profit: Built-in risk control to minimize losses and lock in profits.
✅ Dynamic Trade Execution: Adapts to market conditions for better performance.
How It Works:
1. Identifies RSI Thresholds – The EA monitors RSI values to spot potential reversals.
2. Confirms Market Trend – It checks trend direction before executing trades.
3. Places Orders Strategically – Opens buy or sell positions based on RSI and trend alignment.
4. Manages Risk Effectively – Implements stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop for optimal risk management.
Ideal for traders who:
✔️ Prefer counter-trend strategies
✔️ Want an automated RSI-based system
✔️ Seek precise entry and exit points
Optimize your trading with CONTRA TREND EA – the perfect blend of RSI signals and trend analysis!