Trend Checker MT5
- Indicatori
- Ahmad Kazbar
- Versione: 1.2
- Aggiornato: 23 marzo 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
Trend Checker MT5 (GammaTrend) — Smart Indicator for Trend & Trade Levels
Summary
Rule-based trend visualization with ATR-aware entries, adaptive stop-loss, and optional targets.
What it does
GammaTrend analyzes price action together with the Average True Range (ATR) and selected market-closure conditions to highlight trend direction, suggest potential entry zones, and compute indicative stop-loss and target levels. It is a visual analysis tool; it does not execute trades.
Key features
-
Trend identification: consistent, rule-based reading of momentum and direction.
-
Entry zones: uses volatility and close-condition filters to flag potential entries.
-
Dynamic stop-loss: adaptive levels informed by ATR or recent swings.
-
Indicative targets: optional target calculation (e.g., RR-based or ATR multiples).
-
Clean display: minimal, readable overlays suitable for most templates.
Inputs (example — rename to match your file)
-
ATR_Period, ATR_Multiplier — volatility model.
-
CloseFilter_Lookback — bars considered for “closure” logic.
-
MinTrendBars / SlopeThreshold — trend qualification.
-
SL_Mode ( ATR / Swing ) and TP_Mode ( RR / ATRx ).
-
ShowTargets, ShowLabels, Alerts ( OnEntry , OnSLUpdate , OnTarget ).
How to use
-
Attach to any symbol/timeframe.
-
Tune ATR and trend filters for your market conditions.
-
Use the plotted zones/levels to support your existing workflow (breakout, pullback, or swing management).
Notes
-
Designed for chart visualization; no performance or profit guarantees.
-
Behavior may vary across symbols/timeframes, especially in high-volatility periods.
-
Screenshots showing uptrend/downtrend examples and SL/TP overlays are recommended.
Changelog
- v1.20 — Initial release.
Support
- Questions via MQL5 comments or private messages.