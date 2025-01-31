Trend Checker MT5 (GammaTrend) — Smart Indicator for Trend & Trade Levels

Summary

Rule-based trend visualization with ATR-aware entries, adaptive stop-loss, and optional targets.

What it does

GammaTrend analyzes price action together with the Average True Range (ATR) and selected market-closure conditions to highlight trend direction, suggest potential entry zones, and compute indicative stop-loss and target levels. It is a visual analysis tool; it does not execute trades.

Key features

Trend identification: consistent, rule-based reading of momentum and direction.

Entry zones: uses volatility and close-condition filters to flag potential entries.

Dynamic stop-loss: adaptive levels informed by ATR or recent swings.

Indicative targets: optional target calculation (e.g., RR-based or ATR multiples).

Clean display: minimal, readable overlays suitable for most templates.

Inputs (example — rename to match your file)

ATR_Period , ATR_Multiplier — volatility model.

CloseFilter_Lookback — bars considered for “closure” logic.

MinTrendBars / SlopeThreshold — trend qualification.

SL_Mode ( ATR / Swing ) and TP_Mode ( RR / ATRx ).

ShowTargets, ShowLabels, Alerts ( OnEntry , OnSLUpdate , OnTarget ).

How to use

Attach to any symbol/timeframe. Tune ATR and trend filters for your market conditions. Use the plotted zones/levels to support your existing workflow (breakout, pullback, or swing management).

Notes

Designed for chart visualization; no performance or profit guarantees.

Behavior may vary across symbols/timeframes, especially in high-volatility periods.

Screenshots showing uptrend/downtrend examples and SL/TP overlays are recommended.

Changelog



v1.20 — Initial release.

Support



Questions via MQL5 comments or private messages.



