True Trendlines MT5

True TrendLines MT5 - Smart Trend Detection & Alerts

Overview

True TrendLines MT5 is a professional-grade technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and plots high-probability trend lines on your MetaTrader 5 charts. Using a sophisticated swing point detection algorithm, it helps traders visualize key market structure and potential reversal points with precision.

Key Features

🎯 Automatic Trend Line Detection

  • Identifies valid swing highs and lows based on your chosen strength parameter
  • Draws clean, accurate trend lines that adapt to market conditions
  • Maintains a configurable number of recent trend lines (default: 1)

🔔 Smart Alert System

  • Get instant notifications when price breaks a trend line
  • Optional sound alerts for timely trade execution
  • Visual confirmation of trend line breaks

🎨 Customizable Visuals

  • Choose distinct colors for ascending and descending trend lines
  • Adjust line width and style to match your charting preferences
  • Fade older trend lines for better visual hierarchy

⚡ Performance Optimized

  • Lightweight design with minimal CPU usage
  • Never repainting - lines remain stable once drawn
  • Works across all timeframes and instruments

How It Works

True TrendLines uses a proven pivot-based algorithm to identify significant swing points in price action. When a new swing high or low is confirmed, it draws a trend line connecting it to the previous significant point of the same type. This helps traders quickly identify potential support/resistance levels and trend directions.

Who Is This For?

  • Swing Traders - Identify key trend lines for potential entry/exit points
  • Technical Analysts - Add professional trend line analysis to your toolkit
  • Price Action Traders - Get confirmation of market structure breaks
  • Beginner Traders - Learn to identify valid trend lines automatically

Technical Details

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Timeframes: All (M1 to M15) Works Best,But will work any TF
  • Markets: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Crypto, and more
  • Resource Usage: Minimal impact on system performance

Why Choose True TrendLines MT5?

  • Accuracy: Based on confirmed swing points, not arbitrary line drawing
  • Flexibility: Fully customizable to match your trading style
  • Reliability: Never repainting - what you see is what you get
  • Visual Clarity: Clean, uncluttered charts with clear trend visualization


