True Trendlines MT5
- Indicatori
- Thoriq Jameel
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 5 ottobre 2025
Overview
True TrendLines MT5 is a professional-grade technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and plots high-probability trend lines on your MetaTrader 5 charts. Using a sophisticated swing point detection algorithm, it helps traders visualize key market structure and potential reversal points with precision.
Key Features
🎯 Automatic Trend Line Detection
- Identifies valid swing highs and lows based on your chosen strength parameter
- Draws clean, accurate trend lines that adapt to market conditions
- Maintains a configurable number of recent trend lines (default: 1)
🔔 Smart Alert System
- Get instant notifications when price breaks a trend line
- Optional sound alerts for timely trade execution
- Visual confirmation of trend line breaks
🎨 Customizable Visuals
- Choose distinct colors for ascending and descending trend lines
- Adjust line width and style to match your charting preferences
- Fade older trend lines for better visual hierarchy
⚡ Performance Optimized
- Lightweight design with minimal CPU usage
- Never repainting - lines remain stable once drawn
- Works across all timeframes and instruments
How It Works
True TrendLines uses a proven pivot-based algorithm to identify significant swing points in price action. When a new swing high or low is confirmed, it draws a trend line connecting it to the previous significant point of the same type. This helps traders quickly identify potential support/resistance levels and trend directions.
Who Is This For?
- Swing Traders - Identify key trend lines for potential entry/exit points
- Technical Analysts - Add professional trend line analysis to your toolkit
- Price Action Traders - Get confirmation of market structure breaks
- Beginner Traders - Learn to identify valid trend lines automatically
Technical Details
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Timeframes: All (M1 to M15) Works Best,But will work any TF
- Markets: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Crypto, and more
- Resource Usage: Minimal impact on system performance
Why Choose True TrendLines MT5?
- Accuracy: Based on confirmed swing points, not arbitrary line drawing
- Flexibility: Fully customizable to match your trading style
- Reliability: Never repainting - what you see is what you get
- Visual Clarity: Clean, uncluttered charts with clear trend visualization