Engulfing Pattern EA MT4

Engulfing Pattern EA – Your Customizable Trading Companion

Disclaimer: This EA is not optimized and is designed for traders who wish to adjust and optimize it according to their own trading preferences.

Overview Engulfing Pattern EA is a fully automated trading system based on one of the most recognized candlestick patterns in technical analysis – the Engulfing Pattern. This EA is built to identify strong market reversals and execute trades with pre-defined risk management parameters.

Designed with flexibility in mind, this EA allows traders to customize settings and optimize their strategy based on market conditions. Whether you are trading Forex, Indices, or Commodities, the Engulfing Pattern EA provides a structured framework for trading based on price action.

Trading Strategy The EA scans the market for Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Patterns on each new bar. Here’s how it works:

Bullish Engulfing Trade

The EA identifies a situation where a bullish candle fully engulfs the previous bearish candle. It executes a buy trade at the opening of the next candle, expecting an upward movement. Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels are set based on customizable parameters. Bearish Engulfing Trade

The EA detects a bearish engulfing pattern, where a bearish candle fully engulfs the previous bullish candle. A sell trade is executed at the next candle's open, anticipating a downtrend. SL and TP levels are applied according to user-defined settings.

Key Features Fully Automated Trading – No manual intervention required. The EA scans the market and places trades automatically. Customizable Lot Size & Risk Management – Traders can adjust lot sizes, stop loss, take profit, and money management settings. Market Validation Checks – The EA verifies broker constraints such as minimum lot size, stop levels, and margin requirements before placing trades. Trade Frequency Control – A built-in delay mechanism ensures a minimum number of bars between trades to prevent overtrading. Notifications & Alerts – Choose to receive alerts via sound, pop-ups, or push notifications. Smart Stop Loss & Take Profit Adjustment – Automatically adjusts levels to comply with broker requirements. Detailed Logging & Debugging – Keep track of trade execution and system status through log messages.

Who Should Use This EA? Traders who want to trade the Engulfing Pattern with a rule-based approach. Those looking for a customizable EA they can optimize for their specific trading style. Traders who value strict risk management and automatic validation of trade conditions.

Important Notes This EA is not optimized by default. It is intended for traders who understand how to adjust and optimize settings for different market conditions. Backtesting and forward testing on a demo account are highly recommended before using it on a live account.


