Simple Position Sizing Calculator

Now, you have your very own SIMPLE LOT SIZE (POSITION SIZING) CALCULATOR!

There's no need to go to other websites just to compute for the exact lot size. It also opens the trade with a click of a button.

All inputs on the calculator can be edited. So if you want to change the SL or TP or the lot size, you can do so before placing an order.

==========================================

STOP LOSS. Stop loss in Pips (not points). Click on the SL Price text and it will change from green to red or red to green. Red text means there will be no stop loss added to your order.

TAKE PROFIT. Take profit in Pips (not points). Click on the TP Price text and it will change from green to red or red to green. Red text means there will be no take profit added to your order.

RISK PERCENT. Have the option to use a risk percent or a fixed risk amount. Simply click on the text and it will change from RISK IN USD (Whatever is the account currency) to RISK IN PERCENT.

  • RISK IN USD (or your account currency). It will use the fixed amount for lot size calculation.
  • RISK PERCENT. It will use the percent that you set which is from 0 to 100. It will be computed from the account balance and used it for lot size calculation. Max value should be 100.

LOT SIZE. Lot size that will be used when you open a market or pending order. It can be edited as you see fit.

  • NOTE: Lot size is computed based from the Entry Price (not current market price) and SL Price.

ENTRY PRICE. This will be the exact entry price used when opening pending orders.

==========================================

Add it like an expert advisor on the chart of the market you're trading.

Make sure that automated trading is enabled on these 3 locations.

  1. Tools >> Options >> Expert Advisors. Make sure that Allow algorithmic trading is checked.
  2. Algo Trading button on top is enabled.
  3. After adding the NewCalculator on the chart, under Common tab, make sure that Allow Algo Trading is checked.

==========================================

Please don't hesitate to send me a message for any questions, concerns, or suggestions. Thank you for considering to buy this product.


