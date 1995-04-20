Visual Dragons Pulse Indicator MT4

Introducing "Dragons Pulse"

Are you ready to take your trading strategies to the next level? The Dragons Pulse Indicator is a powerful tool designed with flexibility in mind, empowering you to optimize it according to your unique trading style. While not pre-optimized, this indicator provides you with a foundation to unleash your creativity and craft strategies that truly work for you!

Key Features:

  • RSI-Based Insights: Uses the trusted Relative Strength Index (RSI) to analyze market momentum. Provides buy and sell signals based on customizable RSI thresholds.
  • Visual Signals: Clear Buy Signals are marked with green arrows when opportunities arise. Precise Sell Signals are represented with red arrows for easy identification.
  • Customizable Parameters: Fine-tune RSI periods and thresholds to align with your preferred trading setup. Delay signal generation with adjustable bars to reduce noise. Enable or disable logs to monitor the indicator’s activity in detail.
  • User-Centric Design: Dragons Pulse allows you to configure and optimize it to match your trading environment perfectly.

Why Choose Dragons Pulse?

  • Simplicity Meets Power: Easy-to-use visuals and robust logic.
  • Customization Freedom: Tailor the indicator for scalping, day trading, or swing trading.
  • Insightful RSI Guidance: A foundation rooted in a proven market indicator.

Special Note: This indicator is sold as a base framework for you to optimize. The power lies in your hands to unlock its full potential!

For just $65, Dragons Pulse is a must-have addition to your trading arsenal!

For more information or to explore other trading tools, feel free to reach out!


