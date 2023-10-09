Smart Ai Levels

Accumulation & Distribution indicator

Smart Ai Levels are Ai controlled indicator which is based on Wyckoff Price cycle theory .

It automatically scans the Accumulation & Distribution phases on chart and Ai draws the possible areas before Mark up and Mark down which acts as hot zones and can be traded with confirmation to catch those big price movements .

It's a great tool for both Reversal and Breakout Trades suitable to all Trading Styles such as Scalping - Intraday - Swing



