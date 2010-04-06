DMI Timeframe Switcher

DMI Timeframe Switcher: Quickly Switch Timeframes with Interactive Buttons or with keyboard shortcuts

The DMI Timeframe Switcher indicator is an ideal solution for traders who want to quickly switch between timeframes using interactive buttons or keyboard shortcuts. With this feature, you can easily navigate between different periods without manually adjusting chart settings. Perfect for fast and accurate market analysis.

Features:

  • Timeframe Switching: Change the timeframe by clicking the buttons or using the arrow keys on the keyboard (up for next, down for previous).
  • Dynamic Display: The indicator displays a row of buttons representing different timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN) directly on the chart.
  • Customization: Button colors and styles can be adjusted to match your color scheme.

This interactive system is designed to make your analysis faster and more efficient, allowing you to easily switch between timeframes.

With this indicator, you will gain speed and efficiency in your trading strategies.

Important: This indicator should not be loaded on a chart that already contains an Expert Advisor.
It is designed to be used alone, without interference from other automation or EA running on the same chart.

Trailing degli ordini: ottieni il miglior prezzo di esecuzione mentre il mercato si muove Gli ordini in sospeso con trailing ti permetteranno di mantenere la distanza dal prezzo di ingresso alla distanza specificata. L'ordine si sposterà se il prezzo di mercato si allontana da esso. Utilità multifunzione : 66+ funzionalità, inclusi questo strumento | Contattami se hai domande | Versione MT5 Per attivare il Trailing degli Ordini, è necessario impostare i 4 parametri principali (nel pannello): 1.
PendingOrders from any Price
Leonid Basis
5 (2)
Utilità
Pending Orders Grid Complete System opens any combination of Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders and closes all existing pending orders. You will have a possibility to put a legitimate Open Price for the first position in the grid. Usually it should in the area of Support/Resistance lines. You just need to drop this script on the chart of a desired currency pair. Input Parameters Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all in
Spread Spike and Alert MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilità
Spread Spike & Alert – The Ultimate Spread Monitoring Tool In the world of trading, spread spikes can be the difference between profit and loss. Unexpectedly high spreads can eat into your gains and make trading conditions unfavorable. That's why we created Spread Spike & Alert – a powerful MT5 utility designed to monitor spreads in real-time, detect unusual spikes, and alert you instantly. What Does Spread Spike & Alert Do? This utility continuously tracks the spread of your selected trading p
Order Management EA
Wartono
5 (1)
Utilità
Order Management EA (OME). The software will manage your trades based on 2 options: Magic Number or Order Comment. Both the Trades from the other EA or from Manual Trading. Drawing Stop Loss/Take Profit, Close All the positions, manages Multiple Orders, determining grid range and entry signals automatically.  Sending Martingale Orders, if necessary, that can be turn off/on. Including 2 options lot calculation: Multiplication or Addition.  You install OME in your account, you place order, and it
Ofir Notify for Telegram
Gad Benisty
Utilità
NEW :    integration with Ofir Signals to send personalized alerts Ofir Notify is a tool which send alerts on trades to Telegram Alert on any event concerning a position : Opening, Closing, modification (SL, TP) Send alerts to Chats, Groups and Channel Alert on Equity change Display Risk, Reward and progress of profit/lost for each position Customization of alerts Sending charts screenshots with alerts Send signals from your indicators or experts Daily, weekly and monthly summaries Reply mode:
OpenOrders
Andrey Chiganaev
Utilità
The script allows you to quickly and easily open trades (place orders) on the market. Features Buy and sell at a market price; Place pending orders: Buy/Sell Limit and Buy/Sell Stop; Open a trade with a custom volume; Calculate and set TakeProfit; Calculate and set StopLoss; Auto defining the number of decimal places; Auto defining a symbol the script has been applied to. What you get with the script Ability to calculate each trade instantly; Ability not to enter all calculated values manually
Equity and Balance in Real Time
Alessio Erbeia
Utilità
Questo l'indicatore è utile per tenere monitorato gli andamenti delle singole strategie o addirittura tutto di tutto il portafoglio di strategie direttamente sulla propria MT4. In questo modo si può visionare la linea dell'equity e la linea del balance direttamente sul grafico. Inoltre si può impostare una linea in base al numero percentuale di DD Max che la singola strategia può arrivare. 
Trade Manager MIXpro
Ahlali Kdil
Utilità
All the buttons  and info you need as a trader in just one interface No need to navigate between multiple interfaces and waste time and money This cutting-edge trading tool is designed bu a trader for a trader to meet all your trading needs and more, offering an array of features and functionalities to enhance your trading success. 45 Features: Buy       :Open long positions Sell       :Open short positions  HG        : HEDGE :Buy and Sell(same lot) S.Pdg    : Sell-Stop and Sell-Limit  Red X 
Order Blocks Breaker
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Indicatori
Introducing Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools, Order Blocks Breaker not only identifies order blocks but also highlights Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124102/ This tool inco
