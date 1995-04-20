Way alarm price

WayAlarmPrice is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4\platform. It offers a variety of ways to notify you of price movements in any direction.



This easy-to-use indicator allows you to select the appropriate sound for each direction and set an individual distance to a specific price for each side of the road. In addition, it accurately determines the time to reach the goal.



To get started with the indicator, simply place it in the indicators folder of your MetaTrader 4 terminal, then move it to the currency instrument window and configure the necessary parameters.