Bank KLineCountdown MT4

This indicator can display the remaining time of the current K-line closing in real time


Supports any time period

Automatically and dynamically follow the current K-line position

Automatically calculate days, hours, minutes, and seconds


I have added a quick control panel in the bottom left corner for it. When multiple different Bank series indicators are enabled at the same time, the control panel can quickly switch between displaying/hiding each indicator, so that the chart does not display many indicators at the same time and appear messy 


Parameter description:

Indicator ID: The unique ID of the indicator. When starting multiple instances, this ID must be unique and cannot be duplicated.
Control Panel Pos X: The X position of the indicator control panel.
Control Panel Pos Y: The Y position of the indicator control panel.
Control Panel Disappay Name: The text content displayed in the indicator control panel.

Text Color: Set the text color to display the remaining time content of the K-line closing.



