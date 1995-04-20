Abiroid Waddah Scanner
- Indicatori
- Abir Pathak
- Versione: 1.3
- Attivazioni: 20
Features:
- Waddah Trend, Explosion Increase/Decrease
- Trend Percentage with Threshold
- DeadZone
- Trend Direction Aligned Checks
- Highlight and Alerts
- Multi-Timeframe & Multi-Currency
Check out the blog post for more info:
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758020
With customizable threshold, you can identify best trading opportunities in volume-based trading.
Use Trend Height (x times Explosion): Trend height in relation to the explosion signal
Trend Percent: Compares the trend height to the maximum trend and applies a threshold for trend percent.
Trend Increase/Decrease: Trend increase or decrease compared to the previous bar.
Explosion Increase/Decrease: Explosion increase or decrease compared to the previous bar.Trend or Explosion Threshold (Values in Points): Waddah value or explosion value needs to be above this threshold.
Alerts:
Alerts based on trend height, trend percent, trend increase/decrease, and explosion increase/decrease.