Abiroid Waddah Scanner

Features:

  • Waddah Trend, Explosion Increase/Decrease
  • Trend Percentage with Threshold
  • DeadZone
  • Trend Direction Aligned Checks
  • Highlight and Alerts
  • Multi-Timeframe & Multi-Currency

    Check out the blog post for more info:

    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758020


    With customizable threshold, you can identify best trading opportunities in volume-based trading.

    Use Trend Height (x times Explosion): Trend height in relation to the explosion signal

    Trend Percent: Compares the trend height to the maximum trend and applies a threshold for trend percent.

    Trend Increase/Decrease: Trend increase or decrease compared to the previous bar.

    Explosion Increase/Decrease: Explosion increase or decrease compared to the previous bar.

    Trend or Explosion Threshold (Values in Points): Waddah value or explosion value needs to be above this threshold.

       

      Alerts:

      Alerts based on trend height, trend percent, trend increase/decrease, and explosion increase/decrease.


