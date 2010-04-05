Welcome to Josmellon GOLD EA V5, an automated trading solution designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 4. It uses automation and a sophisticated strategy tailored for the dynamic Gold market.

Overview:

Crafted for Gold trading to capitalize on its liquidity and movements.

Relies on two Triangular Moving Average-based indicators for trade decisions.

Key Features:

Automated Execution: Executes precise and timely orders in the volatile Gold market. Indicator-Based Signals: Relies on two selected indicators for accurate trade entries and exits. Triangular Moving Average Strategy: Employs a robust strategy to identify and capitalize on market momentum.

Strategy and Trading Logic:

Strategy Overview:

Josmellon GOLD EA V5 operates on a robust trading strategy centered around the Triangular Moving Average (TMA). This approach is designed to identify potential trend reversals and capitalize on market momentum. The strategy aims to execute multiple trades, utilizing stop losses to manage risk. In the event of a stop loss being triggered, the EA employs a recovery mechanism by initiating another trade in the same direction, with the objective of compensating for losses. The ultimate goal is to achieve a net profit over a series of trades.

Trade Identification:

The EA identifies trade opportunities by closely monitoring the Triangular Moving Average. This indicator serves as a key component in assessing the direction and strength of the prevailing trend. The TMA is a variation of the simple moving average, offering a smoother representation of price movements.

Trading Logic:

Potential Trend Reversal: The EA actively seeks potential trend reversals in the Gold market, utilizing signals from two distinct indicators based on the Triangular Moving Average.

Multiple Trades with Stop Losses: When a trade is initiated, the EA is equipped to take multiple trades in succession. Each trade is accompanied by a strategically placed stop-loss order to manage potential losses.

Recovery Mechanism: In the event that a trade hits its stop loss, the EA promptly initiates another trade in the same direction. This recovery mechanism is designed to offset losses and steer the overall series of trades towards profitability.

Installation:

Follow these step-by-step instructions to seamlessly install Josmellon GOLD EA V5 on your MetaTrader 4 platform:

Step 1: Unzip the File

Begin by unzipping the downloaded file. Extract all contents to a location on your computer where you can easily access them.

Step 2: Copy Files to the MT4 Platform

Locate the "Josmellon Gold EA V5" folder in the extracted contents.

Copy all the files within this folder and paste them into the "Expert" folder in your MetaTrader 4 directory

MetaTrader 4 Directory: [Your MT4 Installation Path]\MQL4\Experts\

Next, find the "Indicators" folder within the extracted contents.

Copy all files from the "Indicators" folder and paste them into the "Indicators" folder in your MetaTrader 4 directory.

MetaTrader 4 Directory: [Your MT4 Installation Path]\MQL4\Indicators\

Finally, locate the "template" folder in the extracted contents.

Copy all files from the "template" folder and paste them into the "template" folder in your MetaTrader 4 directory.

MetaTrader 4 Directory: [Your MT4 Installation Path]\templates\

Step 3: Run Josmellon Gold EA V5 Template

Launch MetaTrader 4 on your computer.

Open a new chart for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair.

Apply the Josmellon Gold EA V5 template to the chart. You can do this by right-clicking on the chart, selecting "Templates," and then choosing "Josmellon Gold EA V5."

Step 4: Start the EA

Once the template is applied, Josmellon GOLD EA V5 will be activated on the selected chart. You should see the EA settings and relevant information displayed on the chart.

Congratulations! You have successfully installed and initiated Josmellon GOLD EA V5 on your MetaTrader 4 platform. Ensure that your platform is connected to your trading account and that the EA is enabled for automated trading.



