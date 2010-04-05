Recovery Zone EA2

Hello all

Expert works in Recovery Zone

With the opening of a buy or sell deal at the expense of the general trend with the suspension of a pending deal in multiples

With the control of the complications from the multiples box from LO1 to LO20

Control it according to the way you work

With closing all together on the target with the arithmetic mean method

Working on currency pairs, it is preferable to have a small spread

Max Spread = 0.3

Broker link from here

Deposit: 5000 USD

lot :0.01

It is possible to work with it on the standard cent account

Deposit: 500 USD

from this link

Lot1: Manual Lot Size

Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.

Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.

Max_SPREAD: Spread volume control does not open positions when the spread is greater than the figure in the box.

Take_Profit: Take Profit in points adjusted for 10 or 20 Digits brokers.

Time_Start: Beginning of expert work on.

Time_End: The work is finished at the same

Step: Control the distance of opening trades.

LOT1 to LOT20 : Lot size control

Magic_Number: EA Magic Number





Currency:





EA technically works on any currency pair, but for best results use





it on the following currencies: EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY USDCHF AUDUSD EURJPY USDCAD. or any other currency whose spread is less than 8pips









Time Frame:





H1 Time frame





Minimum recommended amount and leverage:





Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.





Min Recommended Deposit: 5000 USD or Equivalent amount.





Lot 0.01



