Dr Trend

Dr Trend is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. This indicator allows you to find the most likely trend reversal points. You won’t find a proprietary indicator like this anywhere else. A simple but effective system for determining the Forex trend. From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool. Works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies.

Are you already tired of constant ups and downs? You shouldn’t fall victim to unstable market movements, it’s time to somehow get rid of it! Now you can use Dr Trend solutions to balance your price movement analysis and get a clearer picture of price behavior.

The alert system (alert, email notifications) will help you monitor several trading instruments simultaneously. You just need to install the indicator on the charts, and when the indicator signal appears, an alert will be triggered. With our alert system you will never miss a signal to open a position!

Advantages
  • The indicator is perfect for scalping.
  • Excellent at finding trend reversals.
  • Suitable for beginners and experienced traders.
  • Works on any timeframes.
  • Flexible notification system.
  • Possibility of customization.

Instructions
  • As soon as the red arrow appears, open a sell trade, close when the blue arrow appears!
  • As soon as the blue arrow appears, open a buy deal, close when the red arrow appears!
The trading statistics indicator notifies the trader of the aggregate income of the trading account for different time intervals. The indicator has wide display settings on the graph. There is a choice of one of the two display languages on the chart- English and Russian. Settings Indicator language (ENG, RUS) - Select the language to display on the chart; To control the magic (-1: any magic) - Entering the Magic for control (-1: any Magic); Angle of indicator tie - Selecting the angle of the c
