Shadow Index Scalper

Low risk high frequency scalper specifically formulated to take advantage of the volatility in the dow Jones Index during the American trading session on the 15min. time frame. This revolutionary trading method works best for us30 on the 15 min time frame.

The low dd on this scalper makes it suitable for prop firm challenges.

Inputs will vary depending on your broker, (Certain brokers work with the value with 2 decimals, eg. 34000,00 and others with no decimals, eg. 3400.

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

US30

Time frame: 15min. to run from 13:00 to 20:00 GMT

SL: 3500 for 2 decimal brokers, 35 for no decimal brokers

TP:  Set to 0 as the EA uses a trailing stop.

Trailing stop: 3500 or 35 with step 700 or 7 depending on your broker.

Risk%: 1% or what you feel comfortable risking.

We recommend all other settings kept at the default.


