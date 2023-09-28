Smart Liquidity Levels

3.5

Smart Liquidity Levels is a valuable tool for identifying optimal liquidity levels, enabling retail traders like us to strategically set our stop-loss orders. The essential tool for traders seeking to maximize their trading success. The liquidity level is a critical component of inner circle trading (ICT). It assists us in determining when and how we should enter the market. Watch the video for detailed instructions. Here's why understanding liquidity levels is crucial in trading and how our indicator can make a significant difference.

Liquidity is a fundamental market element that influences asset performance. A liquidity level is formed as a result of an initial supply/demand imbalance, which generates what is known as a swing high or swing low. These are the levels that market participants will use as a historical reference to place their stops as additional players enter the market. A decision will be made after the levels are re-tested. The binary outcome here either be a level breakout or a return to the mean.

MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/106020


Why Liquidity Levels Matter:

  • Avoiding Losses: Many retail traders face losses because they overlook the importance of liquidity levels. Liquidity levels reflect the market's depth and the ease with which you can enter or exit positions. Ignoring liquidity can lead to poor execution and unexpected slippage, resulting in losses.

  • Precision Entry and Exit: Liquidity levels provide valuable insights into market sentiment. By identifying areas with high liquidity, you can enter and exit trades with precision, reducing the risk of unfavorable price movements.

  • Targeted Take Profit: Our Liquidity Level Indicator empowers you to pinpoint optimal take profit levels. By understanding where liquidity is concentrated, you can set realistic and achievable profit targets, increasing your overall profitability.

    Customizable Alerts: Receive instant notifications through Display Alerts, Email, or Push Notifications whenever the price enters or breaches the Liquidity Zone. Stay prepared and well-informed for your next strategic move.

Bug Reporting: If you encounter any issues or bugs while using the tool, please don't hesitate to inform us. We are committed to providing you with the best experience and will promptly address any concerns.

In the meantime, understanding liquidity levels is critical for traders seeking to successfully navigate the financial markets. You get a competitive advantage, limit losses, and improve your ability to set and reach profit targets by implementing our Smart Liquidity Level Indicator into your trading strategy. Don't let liquidity be the missing piece in your trading puzzle - empower yourself with our indicator and trade with confidence.



prequest01
735
prequest01 2023.12.01 02:41 
 

A solid indicator for all the ICT and liquidity traders, beautifully concepted and executed. A highly recommended addition to our confluences.

ohyman
296
ohyman 2024.11.21 22:39 
 

This Indicator freezes MT4 no matter how you reduces the chart bars. I reduced my to 1000 still freezes. Any solutions

Suvashish Halder
131614
Risposta dello sviluppatore Suvashish Halder 2024.11.26 07:33
Hello, I contacted you already and asked you to share a screenshot, but you haven't responded yet. This indicates that the review you left is just an attempt to downplay my tools. Thank you.
prequest01
735
prequest01 2023.12.01 02:41 
 

A solid indicator for all the ICT and liquidity traders, beautifully concepted and executed. A highly recommended addition to our confluences.

Suvashish Halder
131614
Risposta dello sviluppatore Suvashish Halder 2024.01.13 17:05
Thank you for your trust. Wish you all the best and happy trading 💚
Rispondi alla recensione