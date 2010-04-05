ForexOdyssey
- Experts
- Igor Ivanov
- Versione: 2.0
- Aggiornato: 3 febbraio 2024
- Attivazioni: 5
Carry trade on the Japanese yen, interest rates have been very low in Japan for 20 years, traders borrow at 0.1% and buy dollar bonds at 4%, this is the basis of my strategy. A statistically significant pattern was found in the purchase of dollars for the Japanese yen. The robot is easy to set up and works out of the box. The robot does not contain complex settings.
PAIR USDJPY H1
Start/Stop - hour to trade
Auto lot - Risk per trade in percent
If you want discount, please let me know.