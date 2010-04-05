Envelopes grid turbo MT4

The EA trades on candle which over bought and over sold of Envelopes indicator meanwhile check body size pips from the line level. Best time frame 30 mins, Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$


SETTING

  • Symbole - Set symbol to trade.
  • Envelopes_period - Set Envelopes period.
  • Envelopes_deviation - Set Envelopes deviation.
  • Check_Candle_pips - Check distance from the Envelopes break line.
  • Lots - start lot.
  • Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order.
  • Max_lots -  maximum lot.
  • Grid_boost - Frequency of opening position (Less more order).
  • Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order.
  • TP_pips - take profit, in pips.
  • SL_money - Stop loss in money.
  • Number order for DD Reduction Algoritm -  from which order the drawdown reduction algorithm is activated.
  • Percent profit for DD Reduction Algoritm - percentage of profit when closing orders in the drawdown reduction mode.
  • Close_first_trade - Set for number first order to be close.
  • Close_patial_lot_last_order - Close last order by partial (%).
  • Start_trade -  time for starting order.
  • End_trade - time for stopping order.
  • Magic - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders.


