KT MTF Order Blocks MT4

A Bullish order block is an area where considerable number of traders decided to buy, creating a surge in demand. This can indicate a strong belief that the price will rise from that point onward.

Think of it as a gathering of enthusiastic buyers who believe that the price is about to increase. This gathering leaves a mark(or say block) on the chart, suggesting that this area could act as a support zone, where buyers might step in again if the price dips back to that level.

In a nutshell, a bullish order block is a zone on the chart where a significant number of buy orders were placed, signaling a positive sentiment and potential support for further price increases.





Bearish Order Block

