Symbol Time Frame and Bar Time counter

The indicator shows the current timeframe and symbol name. It is also possible to turn on the indication of time until the end of the current bar.

In the settings, you can specify:

- the location of the indicator in relation to the terminal window, top left, top right, bottom left and bottom right

- a row of text display arrangements so that the inscriptions do not overlap each other

- color

- font

- font size.

