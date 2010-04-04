Global Trend Pro Lines
- Indicatori
- Mukhammadalikhon Abdullaev
- Versione: 1.1
- Attivazioni: 5
The "Global Trend Pro Lines" indicator is one of the most important indicators designed to display trading volumes based on the sniper strategy. This indicator provides convenience for daily, medium-term, and long-term traders.
- The main advantages of the indicator are as follows:
- Suitable for the sniper strategy: The "Global Trend Pro Lines" indicator is suitable for the sniper strategy and allows traders to identify the best entry and exit points for trading.
- Displays volumes: The indicator displays volumes to traders. This helps traders determine their buying and selling times.
- Suitable for daily, medium-term, and long-term trading: The "Global Trend Pro Lines" indicator is suitable for daily, medium-term, and long-term trading. It provides traders with the opportunity to use it at various time intervals.
- Reliable and unreliable zones: The indicator displays reliable and unreliable zones. This helps traders identify reliable times and places for trading.