Superspeed News Volume unlimited Lot

Hi, let me explain about this EA. This EA is used to trade news with very high news strength. I have attached a brief video of how the EA works. This EA will start opening orders by Enter the time for the EA to start and can choose the first order for the EA to open the order, then the EA will calculate the lot and open the order, this EA is used to calculate the total distance from the ATR indicator. such as Stoploss, Trailingstop, etc.





* This EA is compared to playing the lottery in principle. If the news you choose is strong, you can get rich overnight. If not, you may lose a small amount of money.

from using cent or standard accounts This EA can haul in profits up to 70 billion dollars approximately.





The values ​​you may need to adjust are

- Maxlot of broker : The EA will calculate the value if the lot opened reaches Maxlot.

- Lot Buffer : If you want the EA to open bigger lots. But it will also increase the risk even more.





EX. You have balance 10,000,000$ / LotBuffer = Lot



10,000,000 / 10,000 = 1,000



If Maxlots of broker = 100 EA will open 10 orders, 100 Lot per order.



If Maxlots = 500 EA will open 2 orders of 500 Lot





Thanks for your interest in my EA, good luck to everyone.

