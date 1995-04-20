Separate Direction Filter

The indicator shows the Buy/Sell direction.

The calculations use the opening prices and their rate of change for the billing period - "Calculation period"

MTF indicator - "Calculation timeframe", no repaint - NRP.

Two display types: "Simple histogram" or "Histogram level crossing"

Alerts available: "Chart message", "Push message", "Email message"

Two types of signals: "Change direction" or "Crossing level"

Level settings: "Crossing UP level" and "Crossing DN level"

Color settings.

For EA:

iCustom(_Symbol,timeframe,shot_name,0,Simple/Crossing,period,timeframe,0,0);

  "Change direction" more than "0" - Buy, less than "0" - Sell

  "Crossing level" more than "Crossing UP level" - Buy, less than "Crossing DN level" - Sell


