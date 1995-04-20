MCP Stochastic strategies panel

Multicurrency indicator in table format. Signals appear with confirmation, no repaints. In the settings, you can select the number of candles/bars on which the signal will still be displayed so that the trader takes it into account and does not miss it. The indicator works on the current (open) timeframe. Notifications come for an open instrument. In the indicator settings, you can choose 1 of 4 Stochastic strategies

Strategies (represented in screenshots):

  1. The main line crosses the signal line in the oversold or overbought zone
  2. The main line exits the overbought or oversold zone
  3. The main line enters the overbought or oversold zone
  4. Determining the trend using Stochastic

      Settings:
      Name Description
      Symbols Tools are listed separated by commas and without spaces. They will appear in the table.
      Stochastic settings Stochastic settings. Including the overbought level is indicated there, while the oversold level is calculated automatically. If the overbought level in the settings is 60, the indicator will calculate the oversold level as 100-60 = 40.
      Number of bars to display
      		 The number of bars to display the indicator on an open chart.
      Number of bars after the signal The number of bars on which the signal will still be shown in the table after it appears. The signal in the table is shown by an arrow, then a certain number of bars/candles is shown as a circle of the corresponding color.
      Period for determining the trend by Stochastic  The period for analyzing the Stochastic line to determine the trend. It is displayed on the graph as a line of the corresponding color.
      Alerts Signal presence alert. Arrows do not redraw.




      Prodotti consigliati
      Owl smart levels
      Sergey Ermolov
      4.24 (37)
      Indicatori
      Versione MT5  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels   è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i   frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce   la corretta struttura a onde   del mercato, e i   livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-
      Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Indicatori
      Indicatore Crypto_Forex HTF Ichimoku per MT4. - L'indicatore Ichimoku è uno degli indicatori di tendenza più potenti. HTF significa - Higher Time Frame. - Questo indicatore è eccellente per i Trend Trader e anche in combinazione con le voci Price Action. - L'indicatore HTF Ichimoku consente di collegare Ichimoku da un timeframe più elevato al grafico corrente. - Trend rialzista: linea rossa sopra quella blu (ed entrambe le linee sono sopra la nuvola) / Trend ribassista: linea rossa sotto quell
      Auto Fibo Pro m
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Indicatori
      Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
      Trendiness Index
      Libertas LLC
      5 (3)
      Indicatori
      "The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
      MTF Stochastic
      Sergey Deev
      Indicatori
      The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
      Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
      Guang Jun Huang
      Indicatori
      Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
      Visual Range Directional Force Indicator MT4
      AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
      Indicatori
      The Range Directional Force Indicator is designed to help traders analyze market trends, reversals, and directional strength. It focuses on price movements within defined ranges, identifying key moments when the market is gaining momentum or preparing for a shift. By dividing the chart into dynamic price ranges, the indicator detects critical support and resistance levels. It calculates the directional force of price movements, highlighting potential entry and exit points based on market sentim
      Rainbow Price Visualizer
      Vincent Jose Proenca
      Indicatori
      Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
      DYJ Alligator SignalSource
      Daying Cao
      Indicatori
      DYJ Alligator SignalSource   is based on Alligator   indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. The blue line (Alligator's Jaw) is the Balance Line for the timeframe that was used to build the chart (13-period Smoothed Moving Average, moved into the future by 8 bars); Red Line (Alligator's Teeth) is the Balance Line for the value timeframe of one level lower (8-period Smoothed Moving Average, moved by 5 bars into the future); Green Line (Alligator's Lips) is the Balance Line
      Noize Absorption Index MT4
      Ekaterina Saltykova
      5 (1)
      Indicatori
      Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
      Matrixs
      Andriy Sydoruk
      Indicatori
      Matrix is a Forex arrow indicator. Displays signals simply and clearly! The arrows show the direction of the transaction, and are colored accordingly, which can be seen in the screenshots. As you can see, trading with such an indicator is easy. I waited for an arrow to appear in the desired direction - I opened a deal. An arrow formed in the opposite direction - closed the deal. The indicator also displays the lines with the help of which the arrow signals are formed, taking into account the int
      Gold Titan King Scalper
      Dodong Christian Arnon
      Indicatori
      Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
      Trend Oscillator mw
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Indicatori
      Trend Oscillator - è un indicatore Crypto_Forex personalizzato avanzato, uno strumento di trading efficiente! - Viene utilizzato un nuovo metodo di calcolo avanzato - 20 opzioni per il parametro "Prezzo per calcolo". - L'oscillatore più fluido mai sviluppato. - Colore verde per i trend al rialzo, colore rosso per i trend al ribasso. - Valori di ipervenduto: inferiori a 5, valori di ipercomprato: superiori a 95. - Ci sono molte opportunità per aggiornare anche le strategie standard con questo i
      Harmonic Shark
      Sergey Deev
      Indicatori
      The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
      AdvanceSuperTrend
      Prabagaran E
      Indicatori
      Title : UT_Bot - ATR-Based Trading Indicator Introduction : Discover the power of "UT_Bot," the ultimate trading indicator that leverages the Average True Range (ATR) to provide unparalleled accuracy in your trading decisions. If you're seeking a more reliable alternative to the Super Trend indicator, look no further. UT_Bot is your key to precision trading. Key Features : ATR-Powered Precision: UT_Bot uses the ATR to deliver accurate signals that adapt to market volatility. Enhanced Trend Detec
      Harmonic 3Drives
      Sergey Deev
      Indicatori
      The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
      PABT Pattern Indicator
      Gleb Balashevich
      Indicatori
      PABT Pattern Indicator - it's classical system one of the signal patterns. Indicator logic - the Hi & Lo of the bar is fully within the range of the preceding bar, look to trade them as pullback in trend. In the way if indicator found PABT pattern it's drawing two lines and arrow what showing trend way.  - First line - it's entry point and drawing at: 1. On the high of signal bar or on middle of the signal bar (depending from indicator mode) for buy; 2. On the low of signal bar or on middle of t
      Stepping Trend
      Mpendulo Chiliza
      Indicatori
      The Stepping Trend Indicator     The Steppi ng Trend indicator uses the  average true range  (ATR indicator) in its calculation. This gives you control to set your own average true range period, I set the Default as 10.   Indicator Details. Green Arrow Up: This means you are at the starting point of a new bullish trend, it’s time to buy.   Red  Arrow  Down : This means you are at the starting point of a new  bearish  trend, it’ s time to sell .   What if you miss the Arrow Signal?   No prob
      Chart Patterns Analyser
      Sami Chebbi
      5 (3)
      Indicatori
      Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
      Trend Ray
      Andriy Sydoruk
      Indicatori
      The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
      Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds
      Libertas LLC
      Indicatori
      Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests, Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC) is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the impro
      Trendlines Oscillator MT4
      Cao Minh Quang
      Indicatori
      The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
      PipFinite Trend PRO
      Karlo Wilson Vendiola
      4.88 (2245)
      Indicatori
      Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
      Market Structure Zig Zag
      Lesedi Oliver Seilane
      4.64 (28)
      Indicatori
      Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
      FREE
      ZhiBiCCI MT4
      Qiuyang Zheng
      Indicatori
      [ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
      Line Magnit
      Aleksey Trenin
      Indicatori
      The LineMagnit Indicator for MT4 is a highly precise tool that builds support and resistance levels which magnetically attract prices. This feature allows traders to easily determine the most probable entry and exit points in the market, as well as identify the market's directional forces, as levels are based on capital inflows into the instrument. Equipped with an intuitively understandable graphical interface, the LineMagnit Indicator enables users to quickly locate and analyze support and res
      Trading Levels Indicator
      Vitalyi Belyh
      Indicatori
      L'indicatore dei livelli di trading è un sistema di trading progettato per determinare i punti di ingresso, mantenere posizioni e la direzione del trend. Include diversi meccanismi che funzionano in un unico complesso, analisi delle onde della direzione del trend, analisi del livello durante la costruzione dei segnali, mostra possibili obiettivi TP e SL. Funzionalità dell'indicatore Le frecce di segnale appaiono sulla candela corrente e non vengono ricolorate. Utilizza algoritmi speciali per c
      Infinity Trend Pro
      Yaroslav Varankin
      1 (1)
      Indicatori
      This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
      Easy Trade indicator
      Felipe Carvalho De Queiroz
      Indicatori
      Easy Trade Indicator – Your Path to Profitable Trades! Work any Time Frame! Maximize your profits with precise and assertive trades! ️ Trade with comfort – the indicator does the analysis and you only open the order in the direction in which the indicator shows you!  Exclusive panel with past trade counter and accuracy tracking! Simplify your analysis, boost your performance, and trade with confidence! Get it now and take your trading to the next level
      Daily Candle Predictor
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (11)
      Indicatori
      Daily Candle Predictor è un indicatore che prevede il prezzo di chiusura di una candela. L'indicatore è destinato principalmente all'uso sui grafici D1. Questo indicatore è adatto sia per il trading forex tradizionale che per il trading di opzioni binarie. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o può fungere da aggiunta al sistema di trading esistente. Questo indicatore analizza la candela corrente, calcolando alcuni fattori di forza all'interno del corpo della cande
      Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
      Gann Made Easy
      Oleg Rodin
      4.82 (145)
      Indicatori
      Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
      Trend indicator AI
      Ramil Minniakhmetov
      5 (68)
      Indicatori
      Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
      M1 Sniper
      Oleg Rodin
      4.89 (18)
      Indicatori
      M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
      Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.79 (98)
      Indicatori
      Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
      Scalper Inside PRO
      Alexey Minkov
      4.74 (69)
      Indicatori
      An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
      Game Changer Indicator
      Vasiliy Strukov
      5 (2)
      Indicatori
      Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
      Trend Screener
      STE S.S.COMPANY
      4.79 (95)
      Indicatori
      Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
      SMC Easy Signal
      Mohamed Hassan
      4.67 (12)
      Indicatori
      2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
      Advanced Supply Demand
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.91 (296)
      Indicatori
      CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
      Adaptive Volatility Range
      Stanislav Konin
      5 (3)
      Indicatori
      Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
      Currency Strength Wizard
      Oleg Rodin
      4.84 (55)
      Indicatori
      Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
      IQ Gold Gann Levels
      INTRAQUOTES
      5 (4)
      Indicatori
      Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
      Day Trader Master
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (14)
      Indicatori
      Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
      Entry Points Pro
      Yury Orlov
      4.61 (170)
      Indicatori
      Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
      Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.43 (7)
      Indicatori
      Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
      M1 Arrow
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (19)
      Indicatori
      Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
      Dynamic Scalper System
      Vitalyi Belyh
      Indicatori
      L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
      FX Power MT4 NG
      Daniel Stein
      4.95 (20)
      Indicatori
      FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
      Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
      Duc Hoan Nguyen
      5 (1)
      Indicatori
      Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner è un indicatore di supporto e resistenza che aggiunge il contesto del volume alla struttura dei prezzi. Mostrando come l’attività di trading si raggruppa attorno ai pivot recenti, aiuta gli utenti a vedere dove l’interesse d
      Currency Strength Exotics
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.88 (33)
      Indicatori
      ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
      PZ Trend Trading
      PZ TRADING SLU
      4.8 (5)
      Indicatori
      Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
      Market Structure Break Out
      Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
      5 (7)
      Indicatori
      Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
      EZT Trend
      Tibor Rituper
      4.67 (3)
      Indicatori
      L'indicatore EZT Trend ti mostrerà la tendenza, il pullback e le opportunità di ingresso. Sono disponibili filtri opzionali e tutti i tipi di avvisi. Vengono aggiunti avvisi tramite posta elettronica e notifiche push. Stiamo anche sviluppando un EA basato su questo indicatore, che sarà presto disponibile. È un indicatore multifunzionale composto da due istogrammi di colore e una linea. È una rappresentazione visiva della direzione e della forza di un trend, inoltre troverai divergenze molte vo
      Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.33 (6)
      Indicatori
      Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
      Cycle Sniper
      Elmira Memish
      4.39 (36)
      Indicatori
      Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
      RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
      Duc Hoan Nguyen
      5 (2)
      Indicatori
      Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : unisciti per ricevere le ultime novità RSI Shift Zone Scanner individua i momenti in cui il sentiment di mercato può cambiare collegando i segnali RSI all’azione del prezzo. Ogni volta che l’RSI supera o scende sotto i livelli predefiniti (70 per ipercomprato, 30 per ipervenduto), l’indicatore traccia un canale sul grafico
      GOLD Impulse with Alert
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.64 (11)
      Indicatori
      Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
      Gold AMS
      Aleksandr Makarov
      Indicatori
      Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
      PRO Renko System
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (28)
      Indicatori
      PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
      Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
      Duc Hoan Nguyen
      5 (8)
      Indicatori
      Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me L'indicatore Volumetric Order Blocks Multi Timeframe è uno strumento potente progettato per i trader che cercano approfondimenti sul comportamento del mercato identificando le aree di prezzo chiave dove i partecipanti significativi accumulano ordini. Queste aree, note come blocchi d'ordi
      Altri dall’autore
      The Fantastic ADX21
      Anton Iudakov
      4 (1)
      Indicatori
      .See screenshots of the indicator. Uses information about the current trend. It is based on the classic ADX indicator. Gives a signal to enter a trade using a non-standard strategy. Settings: Name Description Period of ADX The period of the classic ADX indicator Distance between +D & -D lines Distance between + D and -D lines . Determines the strength of the trend. Freshness of the signal (bars) Checking the freshness of a buy or sell signal. Selects the very first signal in the span. The numbe
      FREE
      The Day Scalping System
      Anton Iudakov
      3 (5)
      Indicatori
      Scalping indicator. It takes into account volatility, price movement in the local interval and the direction of the current trend. Recommended timeframe - M5. Advantages: Low volatility when a signal appears ensures minimal movement against an open position. The indicator does not redraw its signals. There are alert signals. It is a great tool for day trading. Settings: Name Description Period Indicator period Range of each bar in the period (pp.) The maximum size of each candle in the indicato
      FREE
      MFI arrow
      Anton Iudakov
      5 (1)
      Indicatori
      The indicator is completely based on the classic MFI indicator. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA It contains two basic trading strategies: The output of the MFI line from overbought/oversold zones. The entry of the MFI line into the overbought/oversold zones. Arrows are drawn after confirming the signal by strategies and are not redrawn. Alerts are also registered: Alerts Push notifications to the mobile terminal email Settings: MFI period - the period of the MFI indicator Lev
      FREE
      PSAR wiht trend and alerts
      Anton Iudakov
      4 (3)
      Indicatori
      The indicator gives buy or sell signals based on the Parabolic SAR indicator, and it also contains strategies with Moving Average. There are alerts and alerts to the mobile terminal and to the mail. Arrows are drawn on the chart after the signal is confirmed. They don't redraw. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA To keep up to date with my latest products and ideas, join my telegram channel and subscribe to my profile. The link in my profile contacts - My profile   The indicator in
      FREE
      The CCI arrows
      Anton Iudakov
      5 (1)
      Indicatori
      The indicator is based on the classic CCI indicator. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA Doesn't redraw its signals. There are alerts for the incoming signal. It contains 2 strategies: Entry of the CCI line into the overbought zone (for buy trades ) / into the oversold zone (for sell trades ) Exit of the CCI line from the overbought area (for sell trades) / from the oversold area (for buy trades) Settings: Name Setting Description Period Period of the classic CCI indicator Price Ch
      FREE
      The Quick Scalping
      Anton Iudakov
      Indicatori
      The indicator is designed for fast scalping. The principle of operation of the indicator is based on the direction of the Moving Average. The period and sensitivity of the Moving Average can be adjusted for yourself in the indicator settings. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA Subscribe to my telegram channel, link in my profile contacts. Advantages of the indicator: The free version is full, there are no additional purchases The arrows are not redrawn, the signal comes after co
      FREE
      Extremum by trend
      Anton Iudakov
      5 (2)
      Indicatori
      Looking for entry points along the local trend without repaint! Arrows indicate entry points. Based on classic indicators. The indicator is easy to use. Settings Наименование Описание Frequency factor Signal frequency. The less, the more often. This affects the quality. Recommendations Recommended for use on major currency pairs. Timeframe from m5, m15, m30 Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discuss intraday trading, ideas, indicators, etc., a link in my profile contacts.
      FREE
      Second entrance
      Anton Iudakov
      Indicatori
      The indicator is based on the Stochastic indicator. I also recommend to see my EA   Night Zen Strategy: It contains a strategy for crossing the K and D lines in the overbought (for sales) and oversold (for purchases) zones. The indicator gives a signal at the second intersection. The signals are not rewritten, they appear after confirming the intersection of the K and D lines. Settings: Stochastic Indicator Settings Indicator period Notification and Alert Settings
      FREE
      The Crossing
      Anton Iudakov
      5 (2)
      Indicatori
      + 2 bonus strategies! Alerts! I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA The indicator combines the most popular moving average strategies: Simple moving average crossover. Moving average crossover relative to the position of the slower moving average. 2 bonus strategies : The crossing of the fast moving average with the calculation of the opening prices of the slow moving average with the calculation of the closing prices taking into account the slower moving average. (The settings for th
      FREE
      Flat Detector
      Anton Iudakov
      4 (2)
      Indicatori
      Advantages: Based on classic indicators - ATR, Moving Average Determines the trend / flat in the market by coloring the histogram with the appropriate color Arrows indicate confirmed signals It is an excellent filter for channel strategies (by extremes) Settings: Наименование Описание настройки Period of Flat Detector Number of bars / candles for analysis Period of EMA Period of EMA (Moving Average) Period of ATR Period of ATR (current timeframe) Coefficient of deviation Coefficient of deviati
      FREE
      Stochastic Arrow
      Anton Iudakov
      4.5 (4)
      Indicatori
      The indicator has combined 5 popular strategies. Draws an arrow after confirming a signal for the selected strategy. There are signal alerts. Doesn't redraw its values. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA 5 strategies. The main line crosses the signal line. The main line crosses the signal line in the oversold (for buy) / overbought (for sell) zones. The main line enters the oversold (for sell) / overbought (for buy) zones . The main line comes out of the oversold (for buy ) / over
      FREE
      The Smart Hit System
      Anton Iudakov
      Indicatori
      This is the author's trading system. Designed for intraday trading. Signals are not rewritten. Suitable for any instrument and timeframe. You can enable alerts. Easy to use. See screenshots. Simple settings! Everything has already been done for you! The basis is the analysis of the current trend. The indicator is looking for a way out of accumulation. If you have been looking for a good trading system for a long time, then it is in front of you! Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discus
      FREE
      Monitoring the situation
      Anton Iudakov
      Indicatori
      The indicator shows the current situation on 16 indicators and 10 strategies. Its values are formed based on the evaluation of the specified criteria for each strategy separately. As a result, we can observe on the chart the strength of all the indicators included in it, as well as additional logic. Advantages: Signals do not redraw their values. The arrow is drawn after confirmation. All types of alerts. Shows weak zones based on the evaluation results. The passing value of the score is dete
      FREE
      Comfortable MACD
      Anton Iudakov
      4.75 (4)
      Indicatori
      Trading with the help of the MACD indicator has become even more convenient. Flexible settings will help you choose what you really need in your trading. Use the strategy that you need - the indicator uses 3 strategies. Download the demo right now! I recommend watching my advisor - Night Zen EA Subscribe to my telegram channel, link in my profile contacts -   my profile See also my other products on mql5.com -   my products Advantages of the indicator: In this indicator, the interpretation of th
      FREE
      The Extreme System
      Anton Iudakov
      Indicatori
      Defines extremes. This indicator consists of two parts. The first draws lines on the chart indicating low volatility in relative daily market activity. The second is responsible for determining the extremum and gives signals to buy or sell. This system is suitable for all instruments. It is recommended to use a timeframe from m15 to h4. Before using, you need to choose the settings for yourself. Configure lines deviation. Specify volatility coefficient. Advantages The indicator does not repaint
      FREE
      Intraday trading from Iudakov
      Anton Iudakov
      Indicatori
      The indicator is designed for intraday trading. Equipped with all notification functions for convenience in manual trading. It is recommended to use timeframes m5, m15, m30. You can also view and select settings for any financial instrument. Settings: Indicator period - Indicator period Alert - The function of enabling alerts. Push notifications - Enabling Push notifications to the mobile terminal e-mail - Sending a signal to e-mail In addition to this product, I recommend looking at my othe
      FREE
      The Fresh RSI
      Anton Iudakov
      Indicatori
      3 strategies with RSI! Alerts! Signal freshness check! The indicator is based on the classic RSI. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA It includes 3 strategies: Entry of the RSI indicator into the overbought zone (for buy trades) / oversold (for sell trades) Exit of the RSI indicator from the overbought zone   (for sell trades) / oversold (for buy trades) Touching the overbought limit (for sell trades) / oversold (for buy trades) The indicator provides alerts. To enable them in the s
      FREE
      The Trend Following
      Anton Iudakov
      Indicatori
      Monitors the current trend, gives signals for an uptrend, downtrend and weakening of the current trend. Colors the situation on the market with the appropriate color. Tool - any. Timeframe - any. Advantages The indicator does not repaint its signals. There are alert signals. Easy to use. Flexible settings. Suitable for trading any financial instruments. Settings Name Description Fast parameter The value of the fast parameter in the indicator (Should be less than the slow one). Slow parameter The
      FREE
      RVI Arrows
      Anton Iudakov
      Indicatori
      The indicator displays signals on the chart of the classic RVI indicator with an alert. The indicator signals after confirmation of the strategy at the opening of a new bar. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA In the settings, you can select the following strategies: The main line crosses the signal line The main line crosses the zero level In the settings, you can change the period of the classic RVI indicator. I also recommend to look at my other developments in the market: ht
      FREE
      The Cascade EA
      Anton Iudakov
      Experts
      Multicurrency EA . Uses Stop-Loss and Take-Profit. Trades from local levels. There are restrictions on trading - by the level of drawdown, slippage and spread. Risk management. With each unsuccessful trade, the robot increases the lot in order to cover the loss from the previous Stop-Loss and profit from the past potential Take-Profit. After the first unsuccessful trade, the robot opens another one in the same direction. If the number of unsuccessful trades in a row is more than 2, the robot lo
      Night Zen
      Anton Iudakov
      Experts
      A multi-currency scalping robot at night. In the second version, only EURCHF is traded. Signal version 1.0 (Multiplier = 1) Night Zen - the night scalper uses low-volatility areas on the chart to search for a potential price reversal. The Expert Advisor enters the market with only one transaction if all conditions are met. To protect trades, the EA sets a fixed Stop Loss. The adviser can close a deal both on Take Profit and on the strategy embedded in it. The Expert Advisor trades on the m15 tim
      MCP MA strategies panel
      Anton Iudakov
      Indicatori
      Multicurrency indicator in table format. Signals appear with confirmation, no repaints. Works on the current (open) timeframe. Notifications come for an open instrument. In the indicator settings, you can choose 1 of 4 Moving Average strategies. Strategies (represented in screenshots): Classic fast and slow moving average crossover Reverse signal of classic crossing (used for flat/sideways movement) Classic crossover relative to a slower moving average (Trend MA in settings) Price touching the f
      MCP Touch system
      Anton Iudakov
      Indicatori
      Multicurrency indicator in table format. Signals appear with confirmation, do not redraw. The indicator works on the current (open) timeframe. Notifications come for an open instrument. The strategy includes: price touching the moving average in the direction of the trend, as well as an extraordinary recalculation of the classic ADX indicator to determine the trend as an additional filtering of entries. Entries are displayed on the chart as arrows and, as mentioned above, the arrows are not redr
      MCP MA strategies panel MT5
      Anton Iudakov
      Indicatori
      Multicurrency indicator in table format. Signals appear with confirmation, no repaints. Works on the current (open) timeframe. Notifications come for an open instrument. In the indicator settings, you can choose 1 of 4 Moving Average strategies. Strategies (represented in screenshots): Classic fast and slow moving average crossover Reverse signal of classic crossing (used for flat/sideways movement) Classic crossover relative to a slower moving average (Trend MA in settings) Price touching the f
      Filtro:
      Nessuna recensione
      Rispondi alla recensione