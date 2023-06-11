The Versatile Copier MT4

4

This all-purpose copytrade utility enables any user remotely or locally duplicate trades between Meta Trader terminals quickly and effortlessly. It works with any machine or server running on a Windows OS.

Copying of trade entries between different terminal types (i.e. Meta Trader 4 and Meta Trader 5) is fully supported.

Trade copying functionality coves all MetaTrader scenarios - 

  • MetaTrader 4 - MetaTrader 4
  • MetaTrader 4 - MetaTrader 5
  • MetaTrader 5 - MetaTrader 5
  • MetaTrader 5 - MetaTrader 4

(to copy between two dissimilar terminals, a user has to purchase the MT4 and MT5 versions of Versatile Copier)

Get the MT5 version here - Versatile Copier for MetaTrader Five


How to use the Copier (MT4 Version)

The Utility copies transactions between two or more terminals installed on the same Windows Machine (Computer or Virtual Private Server). All the Terminals must run simultaneously.

The User must enter the following URL https://www.forexautonomy.com/versatile under Options, under Expert Adviser's Tab  in the Web Request text entry field.

Only one instance of the program must be loaded onto a chart on a Meta Trader 4 Terminal.

The program automatically recognizes and copies all initiated trade entries from a Sender instance Terminal anywhere in the world to a Receiver instance Terminal provided the currency pairs of that trade is available on the Receiver Terminal.

The MT4 suffix in in the program title implies that the program will only work on a Meta Trader 4 terminal.

The copiers show the server time, so that synchroneity can be visually gauged.

The copier interface also depicts the connectivity status of your terminal.

Trade copying only occurs when the terminal shows connected.

All enquiries should be directed at forexautonomy.com/contact


Summary

  • Single utility  for sending and receiving transactions: Select an operation mode (Sender or Receiver)
  • Select your own unique Trade Conduit/Channel ID.
  • One Sender copies transactions to accounts of multiple Receivers via Trade Conduit.
  • Compactible with with Order/Position accounting and Hedge systems between Meta Trader 4  and Meta Trader 5.
  • Copies Stop Loss and Take Profit values - this can be turned off.
  • Copies Pending orders, namely Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop - again this can be turned off.
  • On the Receiver Account, the use of other Expert Advisers or Manual Trading does not interfere with Receiver Trade Operations.
  • The ability to copy any characters in any combination.
  • Mapping of trade symbols in the advent the trade quote and base currency names are dissimilar on both terminals.
  • Shows Terminal Connectivity Status.
  • Supports Fractional Order Closure i.e. enables user to close/terminate any selected residual lots or fraction (e.g. half) of the lots size of an on-going trade.
  • Depicts Server Time on the Chart.
  • User interface depicting connectivity stratus in the advent of an internet connectivity break.
  • Fast execution speed/trade copying.






Recensioni 1
Lim Soon Cheng
399
Lim Soon Cheng 2024.10.10 09:04 
 

The owner very helpful to support me so far. thanks

